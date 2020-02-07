Delhi election 2020: Show your ink mark at these restaurants, shopping malls and salons to get discounts

New Delhi: In yet another initiative to encourage people to come out in large numbers to vote, many restaurants, salons and shopping malls in Delhi are giving discounts offers to people on showing vote marks. The idea behind this is to set a new benchmark of voting percentage in the upcoming Delhi election.

Beauty expert Bharti Taneja is encouraging voters by giving discounts on beauty service after showing the vote mark. Besides this Rapido Bike Taxi app will also give free ride up to 3 kilometres from the election booths in Delhi.

The airline company Spice Jet has also come forward to encourage voters by providing free tickets to people coming to Delhi to cast vote.

Coming to the restaurants, Uncultured Cafe situated in Kailash Colony is offering complimentary drinks to people who visit there after casting vote and cafe Delhi Heights is also offering a discount voucher to Delhi voters. However, in most of the places, the discount can only be availed by winning a lucky draw.

The Delhi Metro services will also start commuting from 4 am on February 8 in order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time. Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 am and normal services will resume thereafter, informed DMRC.

The polling for Delhi Assembly election 2020 is scheduled to take place on February 8 (Saturday) and the counting will take place on February 11.