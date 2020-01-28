Delhi election is a fight between two crore people vs 200 BJP MPs, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi assembly election is a fight between two crore people of Delhi and the 200 BJP MPs and their star campaigners.

Addressing a roadshow in Delhi's Mehrauli constituency Kejriwal said, ''BJP is calling leaders from other states to campaign for them in Delhi, now the delhi assembly election is a fight between 200 BJP MPs, 70 Union Ministers, 11 Chief Ministers, 40 star-campaigners vs the people of Delhi.''

AAP also shared the video of Kejriwal with the hashtag 'Kejriwal versus entire BJP'.

200 MPs, 70 Union Ministers, 11 Chief Ministers vs 1 AAM AADMI#KejriwalvsEntireBJP pic.twitter.com/8RQVSqhENQ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 28, 2020

Lauding his governments work Kejriwal added, ''When they come, count the number of works done in five years and send them back to their states. Do not let them insult Delhi."

"They are coming here to defeat you, your son Kejriwal, to defeat and insult the work that we have done in five years. Now they will come and insult and find faults in our schools, Mohalla Clinics, electricity, water, etc. I want to ask the people, will you remain quiet and bear the insult?" he asked.

Kejriwal is conduction back to back roadshow in parts of Delhi to woo the voters here. Delhi will be go to polls on Feburary 8 and the results will be declared on Feburary 11.