हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi election: Rahul, Priyanka to address rallies in Kondli, Hauz Khas today

The two senior leaders began campaigning for Delhi polls on Tuesday with rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar areas.

Delhi election: Rahul, Priyanka to address rallies in Kondli, Hauz Khas today
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address public rallies in Kondli and Hauz Khas on Wednesday.

The two senior leaders began campaigning for Delhi polls on Tuesday with rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar areas.

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh also addressed a rally in Rajouri Garden area on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress released its manifesto for the Delhi Assembly elections. Election to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 8, while the results will be declared on February 11.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi Assembly poll 2020Delhi election 2020Delhi poll 2020Rahul GandhiPriyanka Gandhi
Next
Story

AAP accuses BJP of 'dirty politics' on Shaheen Bagh, says will send legal notice to Delhi Police

Must Watch

PT12M22S

DNA: Was the Violence in Shaheen Bagh 'Politically' Sponsored?