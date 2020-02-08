Delhi votes today: 6.96% turnout till 11 am; Kejriwal, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul cast vote

New Delhi: An estimated 6.18 percent of 1.47 crore eligible voters have exercised their franchise till 11 am on Saturday (February 8) in the election for 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The polling began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements with long queues seen in several polling stations to seal the fate of 672 candidates in the fray to elect a new government.

Voter turnout recorded at 6.38 % till 11 am:

Chandni Chowk: 3%

Okhla: 4.6%

Jungpura: 14%

Chhatapur: 16%

Rohtas Nagar: 14%

New Delhi: 11.39%

Karol Bagh: 2%

Ambedkarnagar: 2%

While northeast Delhi recorded 5.19 percent, south 6.71 percent, central 3.95 percent, east 4.94 percent and west 4.61 percent, a report said, adding southwest Delhi registered zero percent turnout. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and S. Jaishankar were among various MPs, including controversial BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who cast their votes early morning along with their families.

Polling will end at 6 pm and the results for the elections will be announced on February 11.

In the election, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making a bid to return to power, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to get its Chief Minister in Delhi after 20 years. The Congress, which had ruled Delhi for 15 years, is expecting a resurgence in its vote share.

The Election Commission has identified 516 locations and 3,704 polling booths as critical voting stations where paramilitary forces have been deployed. Activities at each polling station are being monitored through webcasting.

The police have deployed around 40,000 security personnel, 19,000 home guards and 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces to ensure smooth conduct of the polls.