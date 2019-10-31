Eknath Shinde elected leader of Shiv Sena legislative party in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Thursday elected Eknath Shinde as the leader of the legislative party. His name was proposed by Aditya Thackeray, who was also rumoured to be one of the likely candidates.

Shinde is currently the PWD Minister in the Maharashtra government. He is a member of Legislative Assembly from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of Thane. He has been elected consecutively for three terms in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for 2004, 2009 & 2014. This is the second time he has been appointed the leader of the legislative party in Maharashtra.

Later in the day, Shinde, Aditya Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan.

Shiv Sena won 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly election. It has an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the single-largest party by securing 106 seats. However, the BJP failed to cross the halfway-mark to claim majority to form a government.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter power tussle regarding seat allocation in Maharashtra, which has delayed government formation in the state.