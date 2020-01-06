Election Commission to announce schedule for Delhi assembly election today

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the full schedule for holding assembly election in Delhi on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the poll panel will make the announcement around 3.30 pm today.

The commission has convened a press conference at 3.30 pm to announce the election schedule. After the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force with immediate effect.

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly ends on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that. There are intense speculations that the upcoming assembly election can be held in the first week of February.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had swept the polls by winning 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature.

Chief Minister Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015.

Delhi's ruling party AAP as well as BJP and Congress have already begun door-to-door canvassing ahead of the announcement of dates for the assembly election.