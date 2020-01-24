Full list of AAP, BJP, Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

New Delhi: The national capital will go to polls on February 8 and all the three major parties - Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, Congress has declared its list of candidates. While AAP is contesting on all the 70 seats, BJP is fighting on 67 seats and Congress is contesting on 61.

A total of 668 candidates will be contesting the Delhi Assembly election 2020 scheduled and an overall of 30 people withdrew their candidature as Friday marked the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place in single-phase and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

As per the names announced by AAP it has repeated 46 sitting MLAs and 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. In the 2015 assembly election, 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time the number has increased to 8.

BJP's list includes 11 candidates from seats reserved for the Scheduled caste community and there are five women candidates - Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Lata Shori from Ballimaran, Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash and Kiran Vaid from Trilokpuri and Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli.

Congress is not contesting on nine constituencies including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla. Some of its key candidates include Laxman Rawat who will take on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj assembly constituency, Alka Lamba who recently returned to the party will be contesting from Chandni Chowk.

Here's the list of candidates nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress

Constituency AAP Candidate BJP Candidate Congress Candidate Narela Sharad Chauhan Nildaman Siddarth Kundu Burari Sanjeev Jha Not contesting Not contesting Timarpur Dilip Pandey Surendra Singh Bittu Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma Rajkumar Bhatia Mukesh Goel Badli Ajesh Yadav Vijay Bhagat Devender Yadav Rithala Mahinder Goya! Manish Chaudhary Pradeep Kumar Pandey Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkar Ravindra Kumar Surender Kumar Mundka Dharampal Lakra Master Azad Singh Dr Naresh Kumar Kirari Rituraj Jha Anil Jha Not contesting Sultanpur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Ramchandra Chabariya Jai Kishan Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Ramchandra Chabariya Mandeep Singh Mangol Puri Rakhi Bidlan Vijendra Gupta Rajesh Lilotia Rohini Rajesh Nama Bansiwala Rekha Gupta Sumesh Gupta Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari SP Vats JS Nayol Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain Not contesting Dev Raj Arora Tri Nagar Jitender Tomar Tilakram Gupta Kamal Kant Sharma Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta Dr. Mahendra Nagpal Hari Kishan Jindal Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Kapil Mishra Ms Akansha Ola Sadar Bazar Som Dutt Suman Kumar Gupta Satbir Sharma Chandni Chowk Parlad Singh Sawhney Suman Kumar Gupta Mrs Alka Lamba Matia Mahal Shoaib lqbal Jay Prakash Mirza Javed All Ballimanm lmran Hussain Vijay Bhagat Haroon Yusuf Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi Yogendra Chandalia Gaurav Dhanak Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand Parvesh Ratan Smt Krishna Tirath Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel Subhash Sachdeva Ramesh Kumar Popli Madipur Girish Soni Shri Kailash Not contesting Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela Ramesh Khanna Amandeep Singh Sudan Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon Tajinder Bagga Surender Setia Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh Rajiv Babbar Raminder Singh Bamrah Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi Ashish Sood Ms Radhika Khera Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav Shri Sanjay Singh Not contesting Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan Krishna Gehlot Not contesting Dwarka Vinay Kumar Mishra Pardyuman Rajput Adarsh Shastri Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav Rajesh Gehlot Sumesh Shokeen Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot Ajit Kharkhari Sahib Singh Yadav Bijwasan BS Joon Satprakash Rana Sandeep Tanwar Palam Bhavna Gaur Vijay Pandit Not contesting Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian Manish Singh Sandeep Tanwar Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha RP Singh Rocky Tuseed New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Sunil Yadav Romesh Sabharwal Jangpura Praveen Kumar Sardar Kulpreet Singh Bhakshi Talvinder Singh Marwah Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal Ravindra Chaudhary Abhishek Dutt Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti Shailendra Singh Monty Mrs Neetu Verma R K Puram Parmila Tokas Anil Sharma Mrs Priyanka Singh Mehrauli Naresh Yadav Kusum Khatri Not contesting Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tamidar Brahm Singh Tawar Satish Lohia Deoli Prakash Jarwal Arvind Kumar Arvinder Singh Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt Khusi Ram Yaduraj Chaudhary Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya Not contesting Poonam Azad Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj Shikha Rai Sukhbir Singh Pawar Kalkaji Atishi Dharamveer Singh Ms Shivani Chopra Advocate Tugalakabad Sabi Ram Pehlwan Vikram Badhuri Shubam Sharma Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Vijay Kumar Okhla Amanatullah Khan Brahm Singh Not contesting Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar Mehraulia Kiran Vaid Vijay Kumar Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) Rajkumar Dillo Amareesh Goutham Patparganj Manish Sisodia Ravi Negi Laxman Rawat Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi Abhay Kumar Verma Dr Hari Dutt Sharma Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla OP Sharma Gurcharan Singh Raju Krishna Nagar SK Bagga Anil Goyal Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia Gandhi Nagar Nmeen Choudhary (Deepu) Anil Vajpayee Arvinder Singh Lovely Shahdara Ram Niwas Goyal Sanjay Goyal Dr Narender Nath Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam Not contesting Veer Singh Dhingan Rohtas Nagar Santa Singh Jitendra Mahajan Vipin Sharma Seelampur Abdul Rehman Kaushal Mishra Ch. Mateen Ahmed Ghonda SD Sharma Ajay Mahawar Bhisham Sharma Babarpur Goyal Rai Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain Gukalpur Ch. Surendra Kumar Ajay Mahawar Dr SP Singh Mustafabad Haji Yunus Jagdish Pradhan Ali Mehndi Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak Mohan Singh Bisht Arbind Singh

According to the CEC, total electors in the final electoral roll of Delhi are 1,46,92,136 and polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had performed superbly to win 67 out of the total 70 seats at stake. The BJP had won only three seats, while the Congress had failed to open its account. The 2020 assembly election will witness a three-cornered fight between the AAP, BJP and Congress.