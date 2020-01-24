हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Full list of AAP, BJP, Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place in single-phase and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Full list of AAP, BJP, Congress candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

New Delhi: The national capital will go to polls on February 8 and all the three major parties - Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, Congress has declared its list of candidates. While AAP is contesting on all the 70 seats, BJP is fighting on 67 seats and Congress is contesting on 61. 

A total of 668 candidates will be contesting the Delhi Assembly election 2020 scheduled and an overall of 30 people withdrew their candidature as Friday marked the last date for withdrawal of nominations. The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place in single-phase and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

As per the names announced by AAP it has repeated 46 sitting MLAs and 15 sitting MLAs have been replaced, 9 seats that were vacant have been given to new candidates. In the 2015 assembly election, 6 women were given tickets by AAP, this time the number has increased to 8. 

BJP's list includes 11 candidates from seats reserved for the Scheduled caste community and there are five women candidates - Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Lata Shori from Ballimaran, Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash and Kiran Vaid from Trilokpuri and Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli. 

Congress is not contesting on nine constituencies including Burari, Kirari, Madipur, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Bijwasan, Palam, Mehrauli, Okhla. Some of its key candidates include Laxman Rawat who will take on Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in Patparganj assembly constituency, Alka Lamba who recently returned to the party will be contesting from Chandni Chowk. 

Here's the list of candidates nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress

Constituency AAP Candidate BJP Candidate Congress Candidate
Narela Sharad Chauhan Nildaman Siddarth Kundu
Burari Sanjeev Jha Not contesting Not contesting
Timarpur Dilip Pandey Surendra Singh Bittu Mrs Amar Lata Sangwan
Adarsh Nagar Pawan Sharma Rajkumar Bhatia Mukesh Goel
Badli Ajesh Yadav Vijay Bhagat Devender Yadav
Rithala Mahinder Goya! Manish Chaudhary Pradeep Kumar Pandey
Bawana Jai Bhagwan Upkar Ravindra Kumar Surender Kumar
Mundka Dharampal Lakra Master Azad Singh Dr Naresh Kumar
Kirari Rituraj Jha Anil Jha Not contesting
Sultanpur Majra Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat Ramchandra Chabariya Jai Kishan
Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen Ramchandra Chabariya Mandeep Singh
Mangol Puri Rakhi Bidlan Vijendra Gupta Rajesh Lilotia
Rohini Rajesh Nama Bansiwala Rekha Gupta Sumesh Gupta
Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari SP Vats JS Nayol
Shakur Basti Satyendra Jain Not contesting Dev Raj Arora
Tri Nagar Jitender Tomar Tilakram Gupta Kamal Kant Sharma
Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta Dr. Mahendra Nagpal Hari Kishan Jindal
Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Kapil Mishra Ms Akansha Ola
Sadar Bazar Som Dutt Suman Kumar Gupta Satbir Sharma
Chandni Chowk Parlad Singh Sawhney Suman Kumar Gupta Mrs Alka Lamba
Matia Mahal Shoaib lqbal Jay Prakash Mirza Javed All
Ballimanm lmran Hussain Vijay Bhagat Haroon Yusuf
Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi Yogendra Chandalia Gaurav Dhanak
Patel Nagar Raaj Kumar Anand Parvesh Ratan Smt Krishna Tirath
Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel Subhash Sachdeva Ramesh Kumar Popli
Madipur Girish Soni Shri Kailash Not contesting
Rajouri Garden Dhanwati Chandela Ramesh Khanna Amandeep Singh Sudan
Hari Nagar Rajkumari Dhillon Tajinder Bagga Surender Setia
Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh Rajiv Babbar Raminder Singh Bamrah
Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi Ashish Sood Ms Radhika Khera
Vikaspuri Mahinder Yadav Shri Sanjay Singh Not contesting
Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan Krishna Gehlot Not contesting
Dwarka Vinay Kumar Mishra Pardyuman Rajput Adarsh Shastri
Matiala Gulab Singh Yadav Rajesh Gehlot Sumesh Shokeen
Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot Ajit Kharkhari Sahib Singh Yadav
Bijwasan BS Joon Satprakash Rana Sandeep Tanwar
Palam Bhavna Gaur Vijay Pandit Not contesting
Delhi Cantonment Virender Singh Kadian Manish Singh Sandeep Tanwar
Rajinder Nagar Raghav Chadha RP Singh Rocky Tuseed
New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal Sunil Yadav Romesh Sabharwal
Jangpura Praveen Kumar Sardar Kulpreet Singh Bhakshi Talvinder Singh Marwah
Kasturba Nagar Madan Lal Ravindra Chaudhary Abhishek Dutt
Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti Shailendra Singh Monty Mrs Neetu Verma
R K Puram Parmila Tokas Anil Sharma Mrs Priyanka Singh
Mehrauli Naresh Yadav Kusum Khatri Not contesting
Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tamidar Brahm Singh Tawar Satish Lohia
Deoli Prakash Jarwal Arvind Kumar Arvinder Singh
Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt Khusi Ram Yaduraj Chaudhary
Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya Not contesting Poonam Azad
Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj Shikha Rai Sukhbir Singh Pawar
Kalkaji Atishi Dharamveer Singh Ms Shivani Chopra Advocate
Tugalakabad Sabi Ram Pehlwan Vikram Badhuri Shubam Sharma
Badarpur Ram Singh Netaji Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Vijay Kumar
Okhla Amanatullah Khan Brahm Singh Not contesting
Trilokpuri Rohit Kumar Mehraulia Kiran Vaid Vijay Kumar
Kondli Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) Rajkumar Dillo Amareesh Goutham
Patparganj Manish Sisodia Ravi Negi Laxman Rawat
Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi Abhay Kumar Verma Dr Hari Dutt Sharma
Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singla OP Sharma Gurcharan Singh Raju
Krishna Nagar SK Bagga Anil Goyal Dr. Ashok Kr. Walia
Gandhi Nagar Nmeen Choudhary (Deepu) Anil Vajpayee Arvinder Singh Lovely
Shahdara Ram Niwas Goyal Sanjay Goyal Dr Narender Nath
Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam Not contesting Veer Singh Dhingan
Rohtas Nagar Santa Singh Jitendra Mahajan Vipin Sharma
Seelampur Abdul Rehman Kaushal Mishra Ch. Mateen Ahmed
Ghonda SD Sharma Ajay Mahawar Bhisham Sharma
Babarpur Goyal Rai Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Mrs Anveeksha Tripathi Jain
Gukalpur Ch. Surendra Kumar Ajay Mahawar Dr SP Singh
Mustafabad Haji Yunus Jagdish Pradhan Ali Mehndi
Karawal Nagar Durgesh Pathak Mohan Singh Bisht Arbind Singh

According to the CEC, total electors in the final electoral roll of Delhi are 1,46,92,136 and polling will be held at 13,750 polling stations. The term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that. 

In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had performed superbly to win 67 out of the total 70 seats at stake. The BJP had won only three seats, while the Congress had failed to open its account. The 2020 assembly election will witness a three-cornered fight between the AAP, BJP and Congress.

 

