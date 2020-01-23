Full list of BJP candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its second list of the candidate which clarified that the party will be contesting in 67 out of the 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi election. The first list of the party was released on January 17 in which the party declared the names of 57 candidates.

Some of the key candidates include, Sunil Yadav who will be contesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ravi Negi has been fielded from Patparganj and will take on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kapil Mishra from Model Town, Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Ajit Kharkhari from Najafgarh and Tajinder Bagga from Hari Nagar.

The BJP's list includes 11 candidates from seats reserved for the Schedule caste community and there are five women candidates - Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Lata Shori from Ballimaran, Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash and Kiran Vaid from Trilokpuri and Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli.

Here's the full list:

Constituency Name Narela Nildaman Timarpur Surendra Singh Bittu Adarsh Nagar Rajkumar Bhatia Badli Vijay Bhagat Rithala Manish Chaudhary Bawana (SC) Ravindra Kumar Munrika Master Azad Singh Kirari Anil Jha Sultanpur Majra (SC) Ramchandra Chabariya Mangolpuri (SC) Karam Singh Karma Rohini Vijendra Gupta Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta Shakurbasti SP Vats Trinagar Tilakram Gupta Wazirpur Dr. Mahendra Nagpal Model Town Kapil Mishra Chandni Chowk Suman Kumar Gupta Sadar Bazaar Jay Prakash Badli Vijay Bhagat Matia Mahal Shree Ravinder Gupta (Minister) Ballimaran Lata Shori Karol Bagh (SC) Yogendra Chandalia Patel Nagar (SC) Parvesh Ratan Moti Nagar Subhash Sachdeva Madipur (SC) Shri Kailash Tilak Nagar Rajiv Babbar Vikaspuri Shri Sanjay Singh Uttam Nagar Krishna Gehlot Dwarka Pardyuman Rajput Matialia Rajesh Gehlot Nazafgarh Ajit Kharkhari Bijwasan Satprakash Rana Palam Vijay Pandit Rajinder Nagar RP Singh Jangpura Sardar Kulpreet Singh Bhakshi Malvia Nagar Shailendra Singh Monty RK Puram Anil Sharma Chhatarpur Brahm Singh Tawar Deoli (SC) Arvind Kumar Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Khusi Ram Greater Kailash Shikha Rai Tughlkabad extension Vikram Badhuri Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Okhla Brahm Singh Trilokpuri Kiran Vaid Kondli Rajkumar Dillo Patparganj Ravi Negi Laxmi Nagar Abhay Kumar Verma Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma Gandhi Nagar Anil Vajpayee Rohtas Nagar Jitendra Mahajan Seelampur Kaushal Mishra Ghonda Ajay Mahawar Babarpur Naresh Gaur Gokalpur (SC) Ranjit Kashyap Mustafabad Jagdish Pradhan Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht Nangloi Jat Sumanlata Shaukeen Rajouri Garden Ramesh Khanna Hari Nagar Tejendra Pal Bagga Delhi Cantonment Manish Singh New Delhi Sunil Yadav Kasturba Nagar Ravindra Chaudhary Mehrauli Kusum Khatri Kalkaji Dharamveer Singh Krishna Nagar Anil Goyal Shahdara Sanjay Goyal

The constituencies on which BJP has given ticket to its allies includes - Sangam Vihar, Seemapuri, Burari. Candiadtes from Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) will contest on Sangam Vihar and Burari seats while one leader from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will field from Seemapuri constituency in east Delhi

Ahead of the election, the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) declared that it will not contest the polls in alliance with the BJP given its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on January 14 and ended on Tuesday and last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The single-phase election in Delhi will be held on February 8, 2020 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force since January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for Delhi Assembly Election.