delhi assembly election 2020

Full list of BJP candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

Some of the key candidates include Sunil Yadav who will be contesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ravi Negi has been fielded from Patparganj and will take on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. 

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its second list of the candidate which clarified that the party will be contesting in 67 out of the 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi election. The first list of the party was released on January 17  in which the party declared the names of 57 candidates.

Some of the key candidates include, Sunil Yadav who will be contesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ravi Negi has been fielded from Patparganj and will take on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kapil Mishra from Model Town, Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Ajit Kharkhari from Najafgarh and Tajinder Bagga from Hari Nagar. 

The BJP's list includes 11 candidates from seats reserved for the Schedule caste community and there are five women candidates - Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Lata Shori from Ballimaran, Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash and Kiran Vaid from Trilokpuri and Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli. 

Here's the full list:

Constituency Name
Narela Nildaman
Timarpur Surendra Singh Bittu
Adarsh Nagar Rajkumar Bhatia
Badli Vijay Bhagat
Rithala Manish Chaudhary
Bawana (SC) Ravindra Kumar
Munrika Master Azad Singh
Kirari Anil Jha
Sultanpur Majra (SC) Ramchandra Chabariya
Mangolpuri (SC) Karam Singh Karma
Rohini Vijendra Gupta
Shalimar Bagh Rekha Gupta
Shakurbasti SP Vats
Trinagar Tilakram Gupta
Wazirpur Dr. Mahendra Nagpal
Model Town Kapil Mishra
Chandni Chowk Suman Kumar Gupta
Sadar Bazaar Jay Prakash
Badli Vijay Bhagat
Matia Mahal Shree Ravinder Gupta (Minister)
Ballimaran Lata Shori
Karol Bagh (SC) Yogendra Chandalia
Patel Nagar (SC) Parvesh Ratan
Moti Nagar Subhash Sachdeva
Madipur (SC) Shri Kailash
Tilak Nagar Rajiv Babbar
Vikaspuri Shri Sanjay Singh
Uttam Nagar Krishna Gehlot
Dwarka Pardyuman Rajput
Matialia Rajesh Gehlot
Nazafgarh Ajit Kharkhari
Bijwasan Satprakash Rana
Palam Vijay Pandit
Rajinder Nagar RP Singh
Jangpura Sardar Kulpreet Singh Bhakshi
Malvia Nagar Shailendra Singh Monty
RK Puram Anil Sharma
Chhatarpur Brahm Singh Tawar
Deoli (SC) Arvind Kumar
Ambedkar Nagar (SC) Khusi Ram
Greater Kailash Shikha Rai
Tughlkabad extension Vikram Badhuri
Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
Okhla Brahm Singh
Trilokpuri Kiran Vaid
Kondli Rajkumar Dillo
Patparganj Ravi Negi
Laxmi Nagar Abhay Kumar Verma
Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma
Gandhi Nagar Anil Vajpayee
Rohtas Nagar Jitendra Mahajan
Seelampur Kaushal Mishra
Ghonda Ajay Mahawar
Babarpur Naresh Gaur
Gokalpur (SC) Ranjit Kashyap
Mustafabad Jagdish Pradhan
Karawal Nagar Mohan Singh Bisht
Nangloi Jat Sumanlata Shaukeen
Rajouri Garden Ramesh Khanna
Hari Nagar Tejendra Pal Bagga
Delhi Cantonment Manish Singh
New Delhi Sunil Yadav
Kasturba Nagar Ravindra Chaudhary
Mehrauli Kusum Khatri
Kalkaji Dharamveer Singh
Krishna Nagar Anil Goyal
Shahdara Sanjay Goyal

The constituencies on which BJP has given ticket to its allies includes - Sangam Vihar, Seemapuri, Burari. Candiadtes from Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) will contest on  Sangam Vihar and Burari seats while one leader from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will field from Seemapuri constituency in east Delhi

Ahead of the election, the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) declared that it will not contest the polls in alliance with the BJP given its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on January 14 and ended on Tuesday and last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

The single-phase election in Delhi will be held on February 8, 2020 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force since January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for Delhi Assembly Election.

