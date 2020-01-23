Full list of BJP candidates in Delhi assembly election 2020

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its second list of the candidate which clarified that the party will be contesting in 67 out of the 70 seats in the upcoming Delhi election. The first list of the party was released on January 17 in which the party declared the names of 57 candidates.
Some of the key candidates include, Sunil Yadav who will be contesting against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ravi Negi has been fielded from Patparganj and will take on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kapil Mishra from Model Town, Vijender Gupta from Rohini, Ajit Kharkhari from Najafgarh and Tajinder Bagga from Hari Nagar.
The BJP's list includes 11 candidates from seats reserved for the Schedule caste community and there are five women candidates - Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Lata Shori from Ballimaran, Shikha Rai from Greater Kailash and Kiran Vaid from Trilokpuri and Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli.
Here's the full list:
|Constituency
|Name
|Narela
|Nildaman
|Timarpur
|Surendra Singh Bittu
|Adarsh Nagar
|Rajkumar Bhatia
|Badli
|Vijay Bhagat
|Rithala
|Manish Chaudhary
|Bawana (SC)
|Ravindra Kumar
|Munrika
|Master Azad Singh
|Kirari
|Anil Jha
|Sultanpur Majra (SC)
|Ramchandra Chabariya
|Mangolpuri (SC)
|Karam Singh Karma
|Rohini
|Vijendra Gupta
|Shalimar Bagh
|Rekha Gupta
|Shakurbasti
|SP Vats
|Trinagar
|Tilakram Gupta
|Wazirpur
|Dr. Mahendra Nagpal
|Model Town
|Kapil Mishra
|Chandni Chowk
|Suman Kumar Gupta
|Sadar Bazaar
|Jay Prakash
|Matia Mahal
|Shree Ravinder Gupta (Minister)
|Ballimaran
|Lata Shori
|Karol Bagh (SC)
|Yogendra Chandalia
|Patel Nagar (SC)
|Parvesh Ratan
|Moti Nagar
|Subhash Sachdeva
|Madipur (SC)
|Shri Kailash
|Tilak Nagar
|Rajiv Babbar
|Vikaspuri
|Shri Sanjay Singh
|Uttam Nagar
|Krishna Gehlot
|Dwarka
|Pardyuman Rajput
|Matialia
|Rajesh Gehlot
|Nazafgarh
|Ajit Kharkhari
|Bijwasan
|Satprakash Rana
|Palam
|Vijay Pandit
|Rajinder Nagar
|RP Singh
|Jangpura
|Sardar Kulpreet Singh Bhakshi
|Malvia Nagar
|Shailendra Singh Monty
|RK Puram
|Anil Sharma
|Chhatarpur
|Brahm Singh Tawar
|Deoli (SC)
|Arvind Kumar
|Ambedkar Nagar (SC)
|Khusi Ram
|Greater Kailash
|Shikha Rai
|Tughlkabad extension
|Vikram Badhuri
|Badarpur
|Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
|Okhla
|Brahm Singh
|Trilokpuri
|Kiran Vaid
|Kondli
|Rajkumar Dillo
|Patparganj
|Ravi Negi
|Laxmi Nagar
|Abhay Kumar Verma
|Vishwas Nagar
|OP Sharma
|Gandhi Nagar
|Anil Vajpayee
|Rohtas Nagar
|Jitendra Mahajan
|Seelampur
|Kaushal Mishra
|Ghonda
|Ajay Mahawar
|Babarpur
|Naresh Gaur
|Gokalpur (SC)
|Ranjit Kashyap
|Mustafabad
|Jagdish Pradhan
|Karawal Nagar
|Mohan Singh Bisht
|Nangloi Jat
|Sumanlata Shaukeen
|Rajouri Garden
|Ramesh Khanna
|Hari Nagar
|Tejendra Pal Bagga
|Delhi Cantonment
|Manish Singh
|New Delhi
|Sunil Yadav
|Kasturba Nagar
|Ravindra Chaudhary
|Mehrauli
|Kusum Khatri
|Kalkaji
|Dharamveer Singh
|Krishna Nagar
|Anil Goyal
|Shahdara
|Sanjay Goyal
The constituencies on which BJP has given ticket to its allies includes - Sangam Vihar, Seemapuri, Burari. Candiadtes from Nitish Kumar led Janata Dal (United) will contest on Sangam Vihar and Burari seats while one leader from Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will field from Seemapuri constituency in east Delhi
Ahead of the election, the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) declared that it will not contest the polls in alliance with the BJP given its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Nominations for the Delhi elections began on January 14 and ended on Tuesday and last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.
The single-phase election in Delhi will be held on February 8, 2020 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force since January 6 immediately after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced dates for Delhi Assembly Election.