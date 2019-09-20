close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana Assembly election 2019

Haryana assembly election 2019: Congress seeks suggestion from people for manifesto

The elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held later this year and the Election Commission is likely to announce dates for Assembly elections soon.

Haryana assembly election 2019: Congress seeks suggestion from people for manifesto

New Delhi: Ahead of assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress is right now busy with preparing its party's manifesto, for which the party has sought suggestions from people. 

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja posted on Thursday that the party is preparing its election manifesto and asked people to send in their suggestions. She also added that Congress will include the issues of the people in its manifesto. 

The Congress has always been a well-wisher of the farmers, jawans, women, labourers and the aam aadmi, she added.

People can send in their suggestions to the party office in Chandigarh or can email them. 

Live TV

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda during his rally in Rohtak in August had announced that the announcements he has made will be included in the manifesto. 

The elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held later this year and the Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce dates for Assembly elections soon.

Tags:
Haryana Assembly election 2019Assembly Election 2019Assembly election
Next
Story

Congress candidate Hardeepak Nishad vs BJP's Yuvraj Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur Assembly bye-election

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Shahjahanpur sexual harrasment case: SIT detained BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand