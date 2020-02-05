India ka DNA: BJP will win with absolute majority in Delhi, CM will be chosen by our MLAs, says Prakash Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar spoke to Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary at India ka DNA conclave ahead of the Delhi Assembly election 2020.

On the question of BJP not announcing the Chief minister candidate in Delhi, he expressed confidence that BJP will win with an absolute majority. He said, 'We do not do politics for the brand, we do politics for the poor, the people. The Chief Minister will be chosen by our MLAs. Declaring a chief minister would seem like a part of a strategy."

Live TV

Javadekar blamed the Kejriwal-led government in Delhi for not implementing many of the Central government schemes like Ayushman Yojana, schemes to benefit farmers, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and stalling construction work for the fourth phase of Metro in Delhi for more than three years. He claimed, "We are telling you that the Kejriwal government is stopping development work in the capital."

He promised to make Delhi pollution-free and provide clean water. Javadekar said, 'They have been saying for the past four-and-a-half-years that the Modi government is not allowing them to work, now they are showing their achievement to the public. The people of Delhi get dirty, stinking water. People are upset. Delhi has the worst water. The issue is not of bills, the issue is of clean water '.