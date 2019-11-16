close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jharkhand Assembly election

Jharkhand assembly election: PM Narendra Modi likely to address five to eight rallies

Besides PM Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah will also address at least 10 rallies which will likely start from November 21. The sources said that BJP working president JP Nadda will address at least 15 rallies in the state.

Jharkhand assembly election: PM Narendra Modi likely to address five to eight rallies

New Delhi: BJP has planned a concerted campaign by its national leaders for the Jharkhand assembly polls with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to address five to eight rallies and party chief Amit Shah at least 10 rallies, party sources said.

They said that Shah would kick-start the campaign by the national leadership on November 21 and would also hold rallies on December 2, 5, 9, 14, and 17. The sources said BJP working president JP Nadda will address at least 15 rallies.

Live TV

Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Prakash Javadekar and Giriraj Singh will also campaign in the state. Jharkhand will go to the polls in five phases from November 30. This will be the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000. 

Tags:
Jharkhand Assembly electionAssembly Election 2019Jharkhand election 2019jharkhand electionAssembly election
Next
Story

Seating arrangement of Shiv Sena MPs changed in Parliament after break-up with BJP, to sit in opposition now

Must Watch

PT1M13S

All party meet took place before the Winter session of parliament to begin from Monday