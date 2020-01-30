Delhi Assembly election 2020 campaign live news

The Punjab-based Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday announced that it will support its long-term NDA ally, BJP in the upcoming Delhi assembly election. Making the announcement, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, ''The alliance is not just a political one. It is bound by emotions, for peace, the future, and interests of Punjab and the country."

30 January 2020, 13:24 PM

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan criticised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for offering freebies during polls and not improving the drinking water situation or solving the air pollution problem in the capital. "Arvind Kejriwal is now distributing free electricity, free water, but all this is only till the elections. He gave dirty water to Delhi, what has he done to stop pollution? Earlier, Kejriwal was complaining that Modi ji is not letting him work, what happened now? Modi is still here, the Lieutenant-Governor is also here, how are you now blowing the trumpet of your success?" he asked.