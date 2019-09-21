Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Important dates

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The polling in Maharashtra and Haryana will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

The tenure of Maharashtra Assembly gets over on November 9 while that of Haryana Assembly on November 2. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in power in both the states.

While announcing the dates, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said, "Candidates will have to furnish details about criminal cases against them. The nomination will be rejected if any column is not filled."

Here are the important dates to watch out for-- the last date of filing nomination is set at October 4 for both the states. The last date for scrutiny of nomination is set at October 4. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 7. The polling for both the states will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

There are a total of 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra, of which 234 have been allocated to General category, 29 to Scheduled Caste (SC), and 25 seats to Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The total number of voters who will exercise their franchise is 8,94,46,211. Out of this, 4,67,37,841 are male voters and 4,27,05,777 are female voters.

Total seats in the rural areas of the state are 135, of urban areas are 100, and 53 of regions adjoining rural and urban areas.

Regional wise division of Assembly constituencies across the state is-- 60 constituencies in Mumbai and Thane district, 15 constituencies in Konkan district, 46 constituencies in Marathawada district, 70 constituencies in western Maharashtra, 62 constituencies in Vidarbha district, and 35 in north Maharashtra.

A total of 1.82 crore voters are registered in the state of Haryana.

There are a total 90 Assembly seats in Haryana Legislative with 73 allocated to General category, 17 allocated to Scheduled Caste (SC) and none allocated to Scheduled Tribe (ST).