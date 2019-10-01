Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to meet senior Shiv Sena leaders amid simmering tension over denial of tickets

New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will on Tuesday hold a meeting with top party leaders amid simmering tension between Shiv Sainiks over denial of tickets. Many Shiv Sena leaders are leaving the party across several districts in Maharashtra for its pre-poll alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra Assembly election.

In Tuesday's meeting, Uddhav is expected to speak to the upset Shiv Sainiks who are might call for defection if denied party ticket.

In Navi Mumbai, more than two hundred local leaders resigned from Shiv Sena as Airoli and Belapur Assembly seats have been allotted to BJP as part of the alliance.

The two parties on Monday announced that they will contest the Assembly election, to be held on October 21, in alliance. However, the seat-sharing formula is ye to be disclosed.

There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. It was earlier said that BJP is unwilling to give more than 120 seats to Shiv Sena, who has repeatedly maintained that it will not settle down for less than 126 seats and the position of deputy chief minister.

After a central election committee meeting of the BJP on Monday, it is expected that BJP will give Sena 124 seats and a small amount of seats are left for allies like Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI).

Meanwhile, Udhav's son Aaditya Thackeray is to contest from the Worli seat, an electoral debut for any from the Thackeray family.

According to sources, Aaditya will file his nomination papers on October 3 while the last date to file for nomination has been set as October 4 by the Election Commission of India.

Maharashtra votes on October 21, along with Haryana. The counting of votes in both the states is scheduled for October 24.