No discussion yet on common minimum programme, have ample time, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar after President's rule in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has indicated that his party is not in a hurry to form government in Maharashtra, even as the state came under President`s Rule. On Tuesday, following the decision the assembly is under suspended animation as the political stalemate continued with Congress and NCP saying they will bring finality to their talks before discussions with Shiv Sena on forming a non-BJP government.

Live TV

Replying to a Zee News question, Pawar stated that there has been no discussion yet on the common minimum programme, adding that there is sufficient time to decide. "No discussion, there is ample time," said the NCP chief.

Pawar on Tuesday had said that the imposition of President`s Rule has given the two parties enough time to discuss and decide. "We are in no hurry as the Governor has given us enough time to discuss and decide," said Pawar during a joint press conference, Congress and NCP leaders.

Over a fortnight after the declaration of Assembly election results, Maharashtra came under the President`s rule.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 105 seats in 288 member assembly expressed its inability to form the government. NCP and Congress had fought the polls as allies. NCP has won 54 seats and Congress 44.

On Sunday, Koshiyari had asked the Shiv Sena to express its intention and ability to form the government. The party on Monday sought extra time to give letters of support from the Congress and the NCP which was declined and the Governor then gave an opportunity to the NCP. The Congress slammed imposition of President`s Rule.