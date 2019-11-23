हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maharashtra

'Party and family split', posts Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule on Maharashtra coup

In a major overnight development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at a time when talks between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra seemingly reached the final stage with Uddhav Thackeray as their leader. 

&#039;Party and family split&#039;, posts Sharad Pawar&#039;s daughter Supriya Sule on Maharashtra coup

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule shared two hard-hitting statements on her WhatsApp status after her cousin Ajit Pawar lent his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in forming a government in Maharashtra on Saturday.

In a major overnight development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at a time when talks between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra seemingly reached the final stage with Uddhav Thackeray as their leader. 

However, Ajit Pawar stunned everyone by supporting the BJP while his uncle Sharad Pawar was in talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with Congress and Sena. 

"Party and family split" read Sule's first status update on WhatsApp while she later added, "Who do you trust in life... never felt so cheated in my life... Defended him, loved him... look what I get in return."

Sharad Pawar has made it clear that Ajit's decision to support BJP is totally his choice and neither he nor the NCP endorses it. He has also, meanwhile, called a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the current scenario but ahead of that, he will address a joint press conference with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra coup. 

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Uddhav as chief minister of their alliance government. 

Soon after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day, no party was able to form government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government." 

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has accused Ajit of backstabbing his party and the people of Maharashtra. 

Live TV

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, ''NCP chief Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with this, Ajit Pawar has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.'' 

He also said that Ajit Pawar is an opportunist. 

Tags:
MaharashtraMaharashtra government formationSupriya SuleDevendra FadnavisAjit PawarBJPNCPCongressShiv Sena
Next
Story

Do not endorse Ajit Pawar's decision to form government with BJP in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Must Watch

PT15M12S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 23 November 2019