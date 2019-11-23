'Party and family split', posts Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule on Maharashtra coup

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule shared two hard-hitting statements on her WhatsApp status after her cousin Ajit Pawar lent his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in forming a government in Maharashtra on Saturday.

In a major overnight development, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, at a time when talks between Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra seemingly reached the final stage with Uddhav Thackeray as their leader.

However, Ajit Pawar stunned everyone by supporting the BJP while his uncle Sharad Pawar was in talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with Congress and Sena.

"Party and family split" read Sule's first status update on WhatsApp while she later added, "Who do you trust in life... never felt so cheated in my life... Defended him, loved him... look what I get in return."

Supriya Sule, Senior NCP leader and daughter of Sharad Pawar's latest Whatsapp status,her office confirms statement as well pic.twitter.com/cRksZyrNJK — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

Sharad Pawar has made it clear that Ajit's decision to support BJP is totally his choice and neither he nor the NCP endorses it. He has also, meanwhile, called a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss the current scenario but ahead of that, he will address a joint press conference with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra coup.

Earlier, Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Uddhav as chief minister of their alliance government.

Soon after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day, no party was able to form government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable government."

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has accused Ajit of backstabbing his party and the people of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, ''NCP chief Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with this, Ajit Pawar has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.''

He also said that Ajit Pawar is an opportunist.