Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Jharkhand's Simdega, on Monday

Ranchi: Ahead of the second phase assembly election in Jharkhand Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold his first rally in Simdega district, on Monday (December 2).

The rally of the former Congress President is scheduled to take place at 1.30 pm at Bazartand Ground, College Road in Simdega.



Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey gave the information of Rahul Gandhi's rally and said that he will be educating people on the ideas and strategies of Congress government if they are voted to power in the state.

Dubey also informed that Rahul Gandhi will also hold meeting with party workers who are very excited to welcome him.

According to information, Rahul Gandhi will address one rally in each of the four remaining phases scheduled on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. He is in the list of 40-star campaigners released by Congress party ahead of the assembly polls.

Congress which is fighting in 31 out of 81 seats is contesting the assembly polls in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Urban Development Minister of Jharkhand CP Singh took a dig on Rahul Gandhi's Jharkhand visit and said that his rally won't benefit Congress in any way. Singh added, '' People have understood Rahul Gandhi well. When he was not able to bring any impact to the entire country, what will he do to Jharkhand.''

The first phase of election in Jharkhand concluded on November 30 with nearly 64 percent voters turnout. The first phase election were held on thirteen constituencies of six districts - Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar and Lohardagga.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly election is being held in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the results will be declared on December 23.