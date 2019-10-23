Stage set for Haryana Assembly election results, it's BJP vs Congress vs JJP vs INLD

Counting of votes for Haryana assembly election will start at 8 AM on Thursday. The voting for 90-member Haryana assembly was held in single-phase on October 21 (Monday). A total of 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, contested in Haryana this time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Haryana in 2014 after winning 47 seats. The Congress finished at third place as it won only 15 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal managed to grab 19 seats and two seats were won by Haryana Janhit Party. The Bahujan Samaj Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal won one seat each and five seats were won by independents.

Some big names whose fate will be decided on Thursday include incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala. JJP was formed by Dushyant Chautala following bitter infighting with INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, who is the son of INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala. It is to be noted that Dushyant Chautala is the grandson of Om Prakash Chautala.

BJP leaders Ram Bilas Sharma, Anil Vij, Capt Abhimanyu, O P Dhankar and Kavita Jain are some other names whose fate will be decided on Thursday. For Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Ranbir Mahendra and Kuldeep Bishnoi are some leaders who are seeking re-election.

The BJP also gave ticket to wrestlers Babita Phogat and Yogeshwar Dutt, former India Hockey plaey Sandeep Singh and TikTok star Sonali Phogat. The saffron party is hopeful of winning 75 seats in the state, while the Congress is eyeing a revival. The Aam Aadmi Party, the Loktantra Suraksha Party and Swaraj India also contested in Haryana but these parties did not field candidates on all 90 seats.