Uddhav Thackeray flays BJP, says Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis' blessings not needed for Shiv Sena CM in Maharashtra

In a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that his party doesn't need the blessings of Home Minister Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis to choose a Sena leader as the chief minister of Maharashtra. He added that BJP accused him of lying, adding that the Sena doesn't need a certificate of truth from the party.

Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai, Thackeray said that his party will not settle for the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. "I have told BJP that Sena won't settle for Deputy CM post. Had promised Bal Thackeray that Maharashtra will have Shiv Sena CM one day," said Thackeray.

Calling Fadnavis his friend, Thackeray asserted that because of this he had earlier pitched for him as the chief minister. He further accused Fadnavis of trying to finish off the Sena after making sweet talks, adding that Fadnavis had lied.

"Why should I speak to someone who has accused me of lying. I regret spending so much time with the wrong people. I continued alliance with BJP because of Fadnavis. Options open for everyone for government formation in Maharashtra," said Uddhav.

Training his guns at the BJP, he said, "BJP will have to bow down before us. They will have to accept Sena's rotational CM demand. I criticised government only on its policies and never personally attacked anyone." He countered Fadnvis' claims, adding that he has never personally attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

"It is very sad that while cleaning the Ganga their minds became polluted. I felt bad that we entered into an alliance with the wrong people," added the Sena chief.

Even after several days of the announcement of assembly election results, the political stalemate continues in Maharashtra. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party, has not staked a claim and an aggressive Shiv Sena is staying firm on its demand of rotating the chief minister's post between the allies for two-and-a-half-years each.

As the term of the incumbent government ends on Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis tendered his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Friday.