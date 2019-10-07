Uddhav Thackeray wants Shiv Sainik as Maharashtra CM, BJP says no harm in expressing desire

Though BJP and Shiv Sena have decided to contest the upcoming Assembly election in Maharashtra as alliance partners it seems that both the parties are still to reach an agreement over who the post of chief minister if they win the election. As per the seat-sharing deal, the BJP and its allies would be contesting on 164 assembly seats, while the Shiv Sena would field its candidates on 124 seats.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday added a new twist to the ongoing tussle by claiming that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from Shiv Sena. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar responded to Uddhav's claim by saying that the Sena chief has done no wrong by expressing his desire. Javadekar added that a decision on the chief minister's post will be taken after the results of election. Maharashtra BJP, however, did not reply diplomatically to Uddhav's claim and said that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from BJP and the person will be CM for both BJP and Shiv Sena.

In an interview to Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Uddhav said that the 50-50 formula will be implemented in Maharashtra and everyone will see this in the future. Uddhav said that he had promised Shiv Sena founder and his late father, Balasaheb Thackeray, that one day a Shiv Sainik will definitely become the chief minister of Maharashtra and he will fulfil the promise. The Shiv Sena supremo stressed that he had not given this promise to his father after taking permission from anyone and he does not need permission from anyone to fulfil the promise.

"One day, a Shiv Sainik would become the chief minister of Maharashtra, it is a promise that I made to my father and Sena founder late Balasaheb. It doesn’t matter if anyone agrees on it or not, I and the party are working towards it," said the Sena chief.

The statements made by Uddhav sends a clear message that though Shiv Sena has agreed to contest on a lesser number of seats than the BJP, it seems that the political tussle between Sena and BJP will touch a new high if they win the upcoming election.