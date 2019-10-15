Will have two types of Diwali this time, a 'diya' Diwali and a 'kamal' Diwali: PM Modi in Haryana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a mega rally in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on Tuesday a week ahead of the Assembly election in the state. He was campaigning for wrestler-politician Babita Phogat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Dadri assembly seat.

While addressing the people during the rally, PM Modi said that this Diwali, people will also celebrate Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in the election.

"We will have two types of Diwali this time. A 'diya' (earthen lamp) Diwali and a 'kamal' (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements," the Prime Minister said.

"Had the villages of Haryana not stepped forward then 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' would not have been so widespread, effective and fruitful," he added while saying, "Every person in Haryana says 'mhari chhoriyaan chhoron se kam hain ke'?"

He also categorically mentioned an instance when he felt proud about Haryana during his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, last week.

PM Modi said that the Chinese President told him that he had watched 'Dangal', the Aamir Khan blockbuster based on the lives of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat from Haryana. Babita and her father Mahavir Phogat joined BJP in August.

"During my recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said to me that he had seen 'Dangal' movie which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. I felt really proud of Haryana on hearing this."

This was PM's second rally in poll-bound Haryana in two consecutive days. Later on Tuesday, he will address a rally in Kurukshetra.

To the people of Haryana, PM Modi said that he doesn't come to the state for election rallies or to campaign for BJP. He comes because of the love people shower on him.

"I don't come to Haryana for election rallies, I don't campaign for BJP in Haryana, I don't ask for votes in Haryana. Haryana itself calls me. I can't stop myself from coming here. You have given me so much love," he said.

During the rally, PM Modi also highlighted the schemes and development work initiated by the government along with the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He also targetted the Congress, saying that Haryana has been the "centre of the party's corruption for years."

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 along with 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The counting of votes for both the states is scheduled to take place on October 24, three days before Diwali.