Assembly Election 2019

Zee News Maha Exit poll predicts big win for Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana

Voting for the 90-seat Haryana Assembly ended at 6 pm on Monday, October 21, after which the various exit polls results were declared. Most of the pollsters predict that BJP will touch register victory on close to or over 70 in Haryana. While the others predict that over 50 seats will go in BJP's kitty. But definitely, there's Modi wave in Haryana. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: If exit polls are to be believed, like Maharashtra, there is a saffron wave in Haryana too. The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is all set to form the government for the second time in a row. 

Several TV channels and organisations have done the exit polls to find out the results. Zee News has not done any exit poll of its own but we are providing the results of exit polls conducted by other channels. 

Here are the updates of Zee News Maha Exit poll of Haryana: 

Seat projection in Haryana according to Times Now exit poll

BJP: 71
Congress: 11
Others: 8

Republic-Jan Ki Baat exit poll

BJP: 58
Congress: 17
Others: 15

News18-IPSOS exit poll

BJP: 75
Congress: 10
JJP: 2
Others: 3

ABP News-C Voter 

BJP: 72 
Congress: 8 
Others: 10

TV9-BHARATVARSH exit poll

BJP: 47
Congress: 23
Others: 20

Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are the first two states to go to polls after Prime Minister Narendra Modi registered a thumping victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. PM Modi campaigned actively in both the states to woo voters. 

Manohar Lal Khattar is confident of returning to office for a second term. 

The fight in Haryana was between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

The fate of the candidates have been sealed and the counting of votes takes place on October 24.

