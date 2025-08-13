0-100 In 4.2 Sec: Meet New Mercedes AMG CLE 53 Coupe, Priced At Just Rs...

Mercedes AMG CLE 53 Coupe: Mercedes-Benz India has launched the AMG CLE 53 Coupe at Rs 1.35 crore (ex-showroom), which is Rs 20 lakh higher than the CLE 300 Cabriolet. With this latest addition, the AMG lineup in India now totals 10 models. It carries that unmistakable AMG flair. At the front, the AMG CLE 53 Coupe features the iconic Panamericana grille, an aggressive AMG-spec bumper with large air intakes, and sleek digital LED headlamps with eyebrow-style DRLs. The gloss black detailing makes the car’s face even more striking.

Its side profile screams coupe DNA with a long bonnet, a sloping roofline, and frameless doors. Optional 20-inch AMG alloys (19-inch standard) and gloss-black side fin complement the sporty stance. At the rear, a ducktail spoiler, slim connected tail lamps, quad exhausts, and a gloss-black diffuser complete the look.

Inside, the CLE 53 borrows much from the CLE 300 but gets AMG-specific upgrades. It features a flat-bottom Alcantara steering wheel with red stitching and extra touch controls, 64-colour ambient lighting, a Burmester audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, powered seats with memory, a wireless charger, and a head-up display. The twin-screen setup features an 11.9-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.

The real magic, though, lies under the hood. Powering the coupe is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six with a 48V mild-hybrid system, churning out 449hp and 560Nm (+40Nm with Overboost). Paired with a 9-speed gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic+ AWD system, it sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 4.2 seconds. Top speed is limited to 250 km/h, but you can push it to 270 km/h with the optional AMG Performance Package.

Performance-wise, its closest rival is the BMW M2, which makes 460hp and 550Nm. However, the AMG CLE 53 commands a Rs 32 lakh premium over M2, which is priced at Rs 1.03 crore.