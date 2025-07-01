0-100 In Just 3.2 Sec: India’s Most Affordable Sports Car Reaches Dealerships Before Launch

JSW MG Motor has started sending units of the Cyberster electric sports car to selected showrooms ahead of its official launch. A red-colored Cyberster was recently spotted arriving at a dealership on a trailer, as seen in a YouTube video. The MG Cyberster is likely to be priced around Rs 50 lakh – Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable sports car in India. It is expected to go on sale alongside the MG M9 in July 2025. It will be offered in limited numbers and imported as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Power And Performance

The Cyberster uses a 77kWh battery pack with dual oil-cooled motors, one on each axle. It produces a combined 510bhp and 725Nm of torque. The EV can go from 0 to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of over 210kmph. MG claims a driving range of 580km on a full charge (CLTC cycle). Drivers can choose from Eco, Normal, Sport, and Track modes (Track is for AWD version only).

According to the media reports, the MG Cyberster takes about 7 hours to fully charge using an AC charger. With a DC fast charger, it can charge from 10% to 80% in just 35 minutes, making it practical for long-distance travel. Built on SAIC’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), it measures 4,535mm in length, 1,913mm in width, and 1,329mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,690mm.

The AWD version rides on 20-inch alloy wheels and features double wishbone front and multi-link rear suspensions, enhancing stability and performance.

Key Features

- Digital sci-fi cockpit with multiple screens

- Full-width LED light bar & arrowhead indicators at the rear

- Retractable soft top roof

- Driver-focused cockpit inspired by gaming and fighter jets

- Active rear spoiler (AWD model)

- Aerodynamic wheels with low rolling resistance tires

- Customisable ambient lighting

- Voice assistant with AI

- Augmented Reality (AR) HUD

- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

- 8-speaker BOSE premium audio system

- 360-degree camera system

- Premium vegan leather upholstery with contrast stitching

- Heated and ventilated sport bucket seats

- 6 airbags

- ESC

- Traction Control

- Hill Hold & Descent Assist

- Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) power outlet functionality

- Level 2 ADAS (Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and more).