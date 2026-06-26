/0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds: BMW X6 M60i xDrive launched in India at Rs 1.78 crore

BMW X6 M60i xDrive launched in India: BMW India has brought the X6 coupe-SUV back to the market, priced at Rs 1.78 crore ex-showroom. It's available only in the M60i xDrive guise and comes as a CBU import. The new BMW X6 M60i gets six colour options: Aventurine Red, Manhattan Metallic, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Mineral White and Isle of Man Green.
Engine and performance
The X6 M60i is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid assistance, producing a massive 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The package also includes rear-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, a limited-slip differential, and a rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system.
BMW claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of just 4.3 seconds, with a top speed capped at 250 kmph. These numbers make the X6 M60i the most powerful SUV currently sold in its segment, which is genuinely impressive.
Design
The X6 retains its signature coupe-SUV silhouette, blending a sloping roofline with a muscular, athletic stance. Up front, it gets adaptive LED headlamps, a blacked-out kidney grille, and a dual-tone bumper with wide air intakes and side vents that give it a properly aggressive face.
In profile, the M60i badge sits on the front fenders, alongside 21-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, red M-branded brake calipers, and black-finished ORVMs. The roofline curves down neatly into an upright boot, while flared wheel arches and pronounced rear haunches add to its imposing road presence.
At the rear, sleek wraparound LED taillamps, integrated fog lamps, a sculpted dual-tone bumper, quad exhaust tips, and M60i badging on the tailgate complete the look.
Dimensions
The X6 measures 4,960 mm in length, 2,004 mm in width, and 1,700 mm in height, riding on a 2,975 mm wheelbase. Ground clearance stands at 216 mm, and boot space comes in at 580 litres.
Cabin and features
Inside, it gets a fully digital BMW Curved Display that includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a newly designed dashboard, leather-like Sensafin upholstery on the instrument panel, fine wood trim with high-gloss metal effect and more.
It also gets an ambient light bar with crystalline surface and LED illumination, and powered and ventilated seats with memory function for the driver, optional massage function, 16 speakers Harman Kardon surround sound system and more.
Official statement
Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, said, "The new BMW X6 M60i xDrive is an absolute powerhouse engineered to command the road with an unmistakable, muscular stance. Positioned at the pinnacle of expressive luxury, this sports activity coupé is crafted for individuals who demand a distinct lifestyle."
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