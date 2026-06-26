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0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds: BMW X6 M60i xDrive launched in India at Rs 1.78 crore

The X6 M60i is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with 48V mild hybrid assistance, producing a massive 530 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds: BMW X6 M60i xDrive launched in India at Rs 1.78 crore
Image Credit: 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds: BMW X6 M60i xDrive launched in India at Rs 1.78 crore

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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