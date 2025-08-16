0-40kmph In Just 2 Seconds: Ola Launches New S1 Pro Sport At Rs 1.50 Lakh - 320km Range, ADAS, Dashcam And More

Ola S1 Pro Sport Details: Ola Electric has launched its latest e-scooter, the Ola S1 Pro Sport, at a price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open with a token amount of just Rs 999, and deliveries will begin in January 2026. It's essentially a sportier and more advanced version of the regular Ola S1 Pro.

Motor, Battery And Performance

The big change lies in the motor. The S1 Pro Sport gets a new 13kW Ferrite motor developed in-house. It delivers 21.4bhp (16kW) and 71Nm of torque. Power comes from a 5.2kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 320km (IDC cycle). Ola says the scooter can sprint from 0-40kmph in just 2 seconds and reach a top speed of 152kmph.

Technology

What really sets this scooter apart is technology. The S1 Pro Sport is the first electric scooter in India with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), offering blind spot alerts, collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, and more. A front-facing camera is also there, which works as both a dashcam and a security monitor.

The Ola S1 Pro Sport features telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. It rolls on 14-inch front and 12-inch rear wheels with wide tyres for better grip. It comes with 34 litres of underseat storage. The seat height is 791mm.

Design

On the design front, the S1 Pro Sport looks sharp. It features all-LED lighting with a fresh DRL signature, a small windscreen, sporty winglets on the apron, a carbon-fibre front fender, and a redesigned scooped seat with a grab handle.

New Software

Ola also introduced its new software, MoveOS 6, which will roll out in early 2026. The update introduces an AI assistant called 'Krutim' along with the ADAS suite. Features include a voice assistant, smart charging, predictive maintenance, and even custom moods to personalise the riding experience.