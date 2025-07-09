0-60 Kmph In Just 2.7 Sec: Bajaj Launches New Affordable Bike Under Rs 1.92 Lakh - Features And Specifications

Bajaj NS 400 Z Details: Bajaj Auto has launched the updated Pulsar NS 400 Z in India at Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike keeps most of its original design and features. However, it gets some mechanical upgrades to boost performance. The updated model is around Rs 7,000 more expensive than the older one. It competes with bikes like the TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400, and Hero Mavrick 440.

The 2025 NS 400 Z still uses the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. However, it now produces 43 bhp, an increase of 3 bhp from before. Road, Off-road, and Rain modes have the same redline of 10,300 rpm, while Sport mode now has a higher redline of 10,700 rpm. The top speed has gone up to 157kmph.

Bajaj claims the bike can go from 0 to 60kmph in 2.7 seconds and 0 to 100kmph in 6.4 seconds, that’s 0.5 and 0.9 seconds faster, respectively, than the older version. Even with this improved speed and acceleration, the claimed fuel efficiency remains the same at 28kmpl.

The bike also gets some hardware upgrades. It now has a wider 150-section steel radial rear tyre for better grip. Braking has improved too, thanks to sintered brake pads that reduce stopping distance by 7%. A Sport Shift system (bi-directional quickshifter) has also been added. This allows clutchless gearshifts in both directions, even at full throttle.

The new NS 400 Z runs on 17-inch wheels with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. It weighs 174kg and has a seat height of 805mm. The ground clearance is 165mm, and it gets a 12-litre fuel tank.