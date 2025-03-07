10 Top-Selling Cars In February 2025 – Creta Slips To 3rd, This SUV Takes No.1 Spot

Top-Selling Cars In February 2025: In January, the Hyundai Creta was the best-selling car, but in February 2025, it slipped to the third position, making way for the Maruti Fronx to take the top spot, followed by the Wagon R in second place. Let's take a look at the top 10 best-selling cars of February 2025.

In February 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx became India's best-selling car. It recorded 21,461 units, showing strong growth compared to 15,192 units in January 2025 and 14,168 units in February 2024.

The Maruti Wagon R secured the second position with 19,879 units. However, its sales dropped from 24,078 units in January 2025, but it remained close to 19,412 units in February 2024.

The Hyundai Creta (ICE + EV) took the third spot, selling 16,317 units. It saw a decline from 18,522 units in January 2025, but still performed better than 15,276 units in February 2024.

The Maruti Swift followed closely with 16,269 units in February 2025. It was slightly lower than 17,081 units in January 2025, but showed a significant jump from 13,165 units in February 2024.

For the fifth spot, the Maruti Baleno sold 15,480 units, marking a dip from 19,965 units in January 2025 and 17,517 units in February 2024.

The Maruti Brezza secured the sixth position with 15,392 units. It performed better than 14,747 units in January 2025, but remained slightly lower than 15,765 units in February 2024.

The Tata Nexon followed with 15,349 units in February 2025. It recorded a slight drop from 15,397 units in January 2025, but improved from 14,395 units in February 2024.

The Maruti Ertiga claimed the eighth spot with 14,868 units, an increase from 14,248 units in January 2025, but a decrease from 15,519 units in February 2024.

The Maruti Dzire sold 14,694 units in February 2025. It showed a minor increase from 15,383 units in January 2025, but was lower than 15,837 units in February 2024.

The Tata Punch (ICE + EV) rounded out the top ten with 14,559 units. It saw a drop from 16,231 units in January 2025 and 18,438 units in February 2024.