10 Expected Car Launches In Next 2 Months - Check Out Full List

Expected Car Launches In Next Two Months: India is the third-largest automobile market in the world. The global spotlight is on the Indian market. Several new international companies are considering setting up operations in the country, while existing OEMs are aiming to provide fresh options for customers. For car enthusiasts, the coming months are going to be very exciting, with several new models set to hit the market. In this article, we’ll tell you about the cars that are expected to launch in the next two months.

10 Expected Car Launches In Next Two Months

New Kia Carens: It is expected to borrow design elements and features from the recently launched Syros.

Kia Carens EV: It will be based on the updated Carens, carrying some EV-specific design elements.

Maruti e Vitara: First-ever EV from Maruti, e Vitara, will come with two battery pack options – 49 kWh and 61 kWh.

Tata Harrier EV: It is expected to be offered with multiple battery pack options, offering a claimed range of close to 500 km.

Volkswagen Golf GTI: Under the hood, it is likely to feature a 2.0L, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine, mated with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

MG Cyberster: The official pre-bookings for the MG Cyberster are already open. It is expected to be priced around Rs 60 – Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG M9: It will be an electric rival of the Kia Carnival, which is priced at Rs 63.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The expected driving range is around 400km.

Tata Altroz Facelift: It is set to get a midlife update in the coming months with minimal changes inside and out.

Mahindra XUV3XO EV: It has been on test for a while now and is expected to be launched soon.

Nissan Magnite CNG: Nissan India plans to roll out the Magnite subcompact SUV with a CNG kit as a dealer-installed accessory.