1,200 km on one tank? BYD's new hybrid tech is coming to India - Here's how it works

New Delhi: BYD has showcased its DM-i Super Plug-in Hybrid technology in India, and it's a big move. The Chinese carmaker has been selling only electric vehicles here so far. The Seal U will be the first model to bring this new hybrid system to Indian roads, expected to arrive by the end of 2026.

How does the DM-i system work?

The DM-i setup combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged direct injection petrol engine with two electric motors and a larger battery pack. The system follows an electric-first approach, meaning the electric motors do most of the work in everyday driving. The petrol engine mostly acts as a generator to keep the battery topped up, similar to how a range-extender works. It only directly drives the wheels when the car needs serious power.

What makes this system stand out is that it automatically switches between pure EV mode, series hybrid mode, and parallel hybrid mode on its own. The driver doesn't need to do anything manually.

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BYD claims a thermal efficiency of 43.04 percent for the petrol engine, which it calls a world record. The electric motors are claimed to be 97.5 percent efficient. On a full charge, the car can travel up to 200 km in pure electric mode. Combined range across both petrol and electric is claimed to exceed 1,200 km. Fuel consumption is rated at 4.8 litres per 100 km, which works out to roughly 20.8 kmpl.

The system also supports V2L, which means you can use the car to power other electrical appliances.

What is the BYD Seal U?

The Seal U is a five-seater SUV that measures 4,775 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,670 mm in height, with a 2,765 mm wheelbase. Think of it as roughly the same size as the Mahindra XEV 9e. Globally, it is sold in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions, with outputs of up to 323 hp and 550 Nm of torque.

BYD claims a 0 to 100 kmph time of 5.9 seconds. India-specific specs are likely to differ.

Design-wise, the Seal U looks very close to the Sealion 7 EV that is already on sale in India. The main difference is a functional front grille, which makes sense given it has a petrol engine inside. The ocean-inspired design theme carries through both inside and out.

Feature highlights include 19-inch alloy wheels, vegan leather seats, an Infinity premium sound system, a full ADAS suite, 360-degree cameras, and BYD's signature 15.6-inch rotating infotainment screen.

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Price and competition

The Seal U is expected to land in India at around Rs 45 to 50 lakh ex-showroom. At that price, its closest rival will be the JSW Jetour T2 PHEV, which is also targeting a late 2026 launch. Both cars are fighting for the same buyer, and the competition between them should be very interesting.