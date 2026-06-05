125 kmpl mileage? THIS Toyota Fortuner rival to launch around Diwali; here's what to expect

JSW Motors Jetour T2: JSW Motors wants to be a serious car brand in India, and it's partnering with China's Chery Automobile to make that happen. Their first product together will be the Jetour T2, a plug-in hybrid SUV set to launch in India around Diwali 2026. The car will be assembled at JSW's upcoming plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Expected price

The Jetour T2 is expected to be priced between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 40 lakh. At that price point, it goes up against the Toyota Fortuner, MG Majestor, and Skoda Kodiaq. But here's what makes it different from all three: while its rivals rely on conventional petrol and diesel engines, the T2 comes as a plug-in hybrid, giving it a serious fuel efficiency advantage.

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Powertrain and fuel consumption

Globally, the T2 PHEV uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 26.7 kWh battery pack. Buyers can choose between a single-motor front-wheel drive setup or a dual-motor all-wheel drive configuration. On a full charge, the battery alone can take you up to 139 km in pure electric mode, based on NEDC figures.

In combined driving, official numbers claim fuel consumption of 0.8 to 5.4 litres per 100 km, which translates to roughly 18.5 kmpl to 125 kmpl. The top end of that range is achievable only in full EV mode with a charged battery, so take it with a pinch of salt.

But even in real-world mixed driving, the T2 should comfortably outperform the Fortuner's 10.3 kmpl on petrol and 14.6 kmpl on diesel, and the Kodiaq's 14.86 kmpl.

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The Jetour T2 comes loaded. Here's what's on offer:

- 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- 10.25-inch digital driver's display

- 12-speaker Sony sound system

- Panoramic sunroof

- Dual-zone automatic climate control

- Powered and ventilated front seats

- Wireless charging for front passengers

- Ambient lighting

- 360-degree camera

- Level 2 ADAS

- Front and rear parking sensors

- Hill start and hill descent assist

- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

- Electronic stability control

Globally, the J2 is also available in a fully electric version. But in India, the SUV is expected to come only with the hybrid setup.