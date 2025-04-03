20 Years Of TVS Apache: First Launched In 2005, Now Crosses 6 Million Unit Sales

Bengaluru: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is celebrating two significant milestones for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache - the brand’s 20th anniversary and the sales of over 6 million units worldwide. TVS Apache 150 was the first bike launched under the brand Apache in 2005. It was designed to cater to the growing demand for performance-oriented motorcycles in India and signalled TVS's entry into the premium bike segment.

TVS Apache Evolution

2005- TVS Apache 150

2006- TVS Apache RTR 160

2008- TVS Apache RTR 160 Fi

2016- TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

2017- TVS Apache RR 310

2018- TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

2023- TVS Apache RTR 310

Commenting on the milestone, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally."

"TVS Apache’s enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling,” he noted.

Vimal Sumbly, Head – Premium Business, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Apache has been at the forefront of premium motorcycling, embodying our strategic vision of building a brand rooted in racing excellence and innovation. Over the past 20 years, Apache has redefined performance motorcycling and has created a thriving ecosystem through the Apache Owners Group, uniting passionate riders globally."

"Crossing the 60 lakh customer milestone is a testament to the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence, pioneering segment-first innovations, and delivering unparalleled consumer experiences," he said.