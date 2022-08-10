Mahindra’s Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) in the 2-ton to 3.5-ton category - Bolero Pik-Up is now launched with some incremental updates at an introductory price of Rs 7.68 lakh, ex-showroom. Also, the company will retail the new Mahindra Bolero Maxx Pik-up at a down payment of Rs 25,000 only, along with lucrative financing options. The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up has been a consistent best-seller in its category for its performance and reliability. With the launch of the updated truck, Mahindra is eyeing to make bigger numbers in the market.

In the updated avatar, the LCV boasts connected technology, as it comes loaded with iMaXX telematics solutions. The onboard telematic device offers a complete track of the vehicle, remotely. In terms of design, changes include new headlamps, redesigned front radiator grille, and a new dashboard with an all-new instrument cluster.

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, we constantly strive to influence customers’ life positively and enable them to earn more and prosper. The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is a futuristic brand loaded with many category-first features such as the advanced iMAXX technology, turn safe lights, height adjustable seats, in addition to the powerful and efficient engine, and class-leading payload capacity. With this new benchmark brand in the pickup segment, Mahindra once again demonstrates its intention and capability to offer immense value to its customers.”

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “Our latest offering, the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up is engineered to tackle the high-demand, always-evolving requirements of the pickup market. We have equipped it with iMAXX connectivity offerings hosted on Amazon Web Services, which has unrivalled tech features that help customers monitor and sweat their asset better. All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 3000 is equipped with a drivetrain that is powerful and offer a higher payload capacity of 1300 Kg yet offers exceptional fuel efficiency of 17.2 km/l*. With this new benchmark among pickups, Mahindra once again demonstrates its intention and capability to revolutionize the pickup segment.”