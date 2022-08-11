Riding high on the success of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, India's homegrown carmaker will be launching the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic in India tomorrow, on August 12. While launching the all-new Scorpio N, India's biggest UV maker announced that the current-gen Scorpio will be sold along side the new-gen Scorpio-N, bolstering the SUV portfolio of the company in India. However, the company didn't reveal the plan to update the old Scorpio and neither the name was decided. Now, Mahindra has announced that the old-gen Scorpio will be called Mahindra Scorpio Classic and will be launched with some changes to the cabin and mechanicals. Ahead of the launch of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, here's what we can expect from the SUV:

The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic has started arriving at the dealerships and various images of the SUV has been shared on the social media, giving us an insight on what we can expect from the SUV. From the looks of the it, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio, largely remains the same as the previous model, barring some changes to the design to make it look fresh. Mahindra has added LED DRLs which are placed above the fog lamps, while the projector headlights are retained. It also gets a new six-slat grille with Mahindra’s new twin peaks logo placed in the middle, replacing the old Mahindra logo. It is expected that the SUV will come with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels whereas the lower variants will come with steel wheels.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Features

The cabin of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic looks similar to the outgoing model as well, based on the spy shots, but gets various changes to spruce up the offering. It now gets wooden inserts on the center console and some piano black elements as well, while the steering wheel gets new logo. The gear lever is borrowed from the newer Mahindra SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700 and the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N. There's a larger touchscreen infotainment system, which can get smartphone connectivity.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Engine

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic will continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine delivering 140 hp and will be mated with a 6-speed manual transmission. While the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a petrol unit and an automatic transmission, the Scorpio Classic will miss out on these, along with the option of 4×4.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price

The 2022 Scorpio Classic is expected to be priced lower than the newly launched 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, which was introduced at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showrom). The current Scorpio is currently priced between Rs 13.53 lakh and Rs 18.61 lakh and we are expecting the pricing to start at Rs 11.99 lakh, as the Scorpio-N will be retailed at higher price, with introductory pricing being over after 50,000 units. Only two variants are expected - a base S model and a top-end S11 variant in the new Scorpio Classic.