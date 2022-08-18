2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 India Launch: The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is ready for a comeback and the India's largest carmaker will launch the new-gen model in India today on August 18. The hatchback has started reaching the dealerships ahead of the launch and the company will announce the pricing for all of its variants. The Maruti Suzuki K10 is the 1.0-litre sibling of the Alto 800, and the duo is the highest selling car in India, ever since it was first launched as a replacement for the Maruti 800. However, with the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, the company decided to shut the K10 and only retailed 800cc model, only to bring it back in a completely new avatar. The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to get better features, mileage, mechanicals, while the design has already been revealed in multiple teasers and spy shots, highlighting a new design language altogether. Ahead of the launch, we look at the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10's price, mileage, features and more:

The exteriors of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 take an attractive and sharp approach, taking the exterior theme to a different tangent than the Alto 800, resembling the A-Star of yesteryears. It now gets a slightly taller and upright stance for better space on the inside. The new Alto K10 will be sold in Earth Gold, Silky White, Speedy Blue, Solid White, Sizzling Red, and Granite Grey colours.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Dimensions

The New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will measure 3,530 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,520 mm in height and will have a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. In comparison to the model it replaces, the new-gen Alto is 85 mm longer and 45 mm taller.

A new dashboard layout will be used on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 to give the cabin a fresh appeal. Furthermore, the car will be protected by features like rear parking sensors, ABS, and dual front airbags. The car will have a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrically adjustable OVRMs, power windows, and a remote key.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10C Dual Jet petrol engine, which also powers other Maruti vehicles like the Celerio and S-Presso. The engine develops a peak output of 67 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 89 Nm at 3,500 rpm. There will be a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT as available transmissions.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Mileage

For the mileage, the New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected do deliver a fuel efficiency of over 25 kmpl, much like the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio, which happens to be the most fuel-efficient petrol-only car in India.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Price

Prices for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 are likely to start from around Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom), which will be more than the Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki S-Preoo. It will rival the Renault Kwid in the Indian market along side the S-Presso from the brand itself.