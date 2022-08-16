2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder India Launch: Toyota India will officially enter the C-SUV segment of the Indian market with the launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size Hybrid SUV slated to launch in India today on August 16. The new SUV will be the Japanese automaker's face to compete against the models in the same segment, such as Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and also the upcoming New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is based on the Toyota Hyryder. Ahead of the launch of the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India, we have a look at the Prices, variants, features, mileage and other critical details of the SUV to understand what we can expect from the Hyryder.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara share the same design with a new front fascia with more of a modern appeal for the consumers. To add to it, it carries a sleek design on the front executed with slim LED DRLs right beneath the chrome garnished bumper of the SUV. Moreover, the bumper sports the headlamps with a bit of different design compared to other Toyota cars. This design scheme continues to the rear end with slender tail lamps accentuated by the company's emblem right in the center.

Being a new car, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's interior projects the 'newness' and comfort and the Toyota Hyryder will be the most feature loaded car in its segment. The new SUV features leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 360 degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, Arkamys surround sound system, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, drive modes and roof rails.

It is also loaded with multiple features like 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, automatic climate control, 9-inch infotainment touch screen, wireless charger, Head-Up Display, ambient interior lighting, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and Toyota iConnect technology with 55 plus features and more.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available with Neo Drive and the Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain. The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Neo Drive grade has an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology and produces 75 kW. All-wheel drive (AWD)-equipped Neo Drive trims will now provide a choice between a six-speed automatic transmission and a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System) and electric drive transmission, which delivers an engine output of 68 kW and a motor output of 59 kW, is also included in the self-charging strong hybrid-electric models.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E

Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps

LED tail-lamps

17-inch steel wheels with wheel-cover

Roof-end spoiler

Electric folding wing mirrors

Black interior theme

4.2-inch TFT display in instrument cluster

Front sliding arm rest

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Auto air conditioner

Rear AC vents

Reclining rear seats

Keyless entry and go

Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Vehicle stability control (VSC)

Hill-hold control

Rear parking sensors

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S

In addition to E

Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid)

Black-brown interior (strong hybrid)

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid)

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Alexa and Google assistance

4-speaker sound system

Connected car features

Cruise control

Steering mounted controls

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Reverse parking camera

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G

In addition to S

Full-LED headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer

Auto folding outside wing mirrors

Chrome window line garnish

9-inch touchscreen infotainment

6-speaker Arkamys sound system

Ambient interior lighting

Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid)

Head-up display (strong hybrid)

Wireless charging (strong hybrid)

Side and curtain airbags

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V

In addition to G

Roof rails

Arkamys surround sound system

Leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Standard panoramic sunroof

Drive modes (AWD)

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitor (strong hybrid)

Hill descent control (AWD)