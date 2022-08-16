2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder to launch in India today: Check prices, variants, mileage and more
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder India launch: The mid-size hybrid SUV was unveiled for the Indian market recently with quite a lot of features. Here's what to expect - Price, Variants, Mileage and more.
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a hybrid powertrain
- Hyryder also gets an AWD system
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets a sunroof, multiple other features
2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder India Launch: Toyota India will officially enter the C-SUV segment of the Indian market with the launch of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size Hybrid SUV slated to launch in India today on August 16. The new SUV will be the Japanese automaker's face to compete against the models in the same segment, such as Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and also the upcoming New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, which is based on the Toyota Hyryder. Ahead of the launch of the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India, we have a look at the Prices, variants, features, mileage and other critical details of the SUV to understand what we can expect from the Hyryder.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara share the same design with a new front fascia with more of a modern appeal for the consumers. To add to it, it carries a sleek design on the front executed with slim LED DRLs right beneath the chrome garnished bumper of the SUV. Moreover, the bumper sports the headlamps with a bit of different design compared to other Toyota cars. This design scheme continues to the rear end with slender tail lamps accentuated by the company's emblem right in the center.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features
Being a new car, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's interior projects the 'newness' and comfort and the Toyota Hyryder will be the most feature loaded car in its segment. The new SUV features leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 360 degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, Arkamys surround sound system, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, drive modes and roof rails.
It is also loaded with multiple features like 6 Airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, automatic climate control, 9-inch infotainment touch screen, wireless charger, Head-Up Display, ambient interior lighting, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and Toyota iConnect technology with 55 plus features and more.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Engine
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be available with Neo Drive and the Self-charging Strong Hybrid Electric powertrain. The 1.5-litre petrol engine in the Neo Drive grade has an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) technology and produces 75 kW. All-wheel drive (AWD)-equipped Neo Drive trims will now provide a choice between a six-speed automatic transmission and a five-speed manual transmission. The 1.5-litre petrol engine with THS (Toyota Hybrid System) and electric drive transmission, which delivers an engine output of 68 kW and a motor output of 59 kW, is also included in the self-charging strong hybrid-electric models.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Variants
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E
Projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps
LED tail-lamps
17-inch steel wheels with wheel-cover
Roof-end spoiler
Electric folding wing mirrors
Black interior theme
4.2-inch TFT display in instrument cluster
Front sliding arm rest
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Auto air conditioner
Rear AC vents
Reclining rear seats
Keyless entry and go
Dual front airbags
ABS with EBD
Vehicle stability control (VSC)
Hill-hold control
Rear parking sensors
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder S
In addition to E
Crystal acrylic grille (strong hybrid)
Black-brown interior (strong hybrid)
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
7-inch digital instrument cluster (strong-hybrid)
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Alexa and Google assistance
4-speaker sound system
Connected car features
Cruise control
Steering mounted controls
Paddle shifters (AT only)
Reverse parking camera
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G
In addition to S
Full-LED headlamps
17-inch alloy wheels
Rear wiper and washer
Auto folding outside wing mirrors
Chrome window line garnish
9-inch touchscreen infotainment
6-speaker Arkamys sound system
Ambient interior lighting
Panoramic sunroof (strong hybrid)
Head-up display (strong hybrid)
Wireless charging (strong hybrid)
Side and curtain airbags
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V
In addition to G
Roof rails
Arkamys surround sound system
Leatherette seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Standard panoramic sunroof
Drive modes (AWD)
360-degree camera
Tyre pressure monitor (strong hybrid)
Hill descent control (AWD)
