2023 Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS Teaser Released, Gives Glimpse Of USD Forks, Dual-channel ABS

Bajaj Pulsar is a name of strong repute among Indian motorcycle enthusiasts in the sub-250 cc category. In fact, the Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS is often said to be the best of all. Agreeing with the same, the Chakan-based brand is now preparing to spice up the Pulsar 200 NS with a few crucial tweaks. The company has recently released teaser images of the 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS, which hints at the arrival of an updated avatar of the motorcycle with upside-down forks and dual-channel ABS. The teaser has been put up across various social media platforms with Bajaj claiming that the “World is going upside down.”

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Changes

The Pulsar 200 NS sold in select international markets, already gets the option of upside-down forks. Hence, offering the same 33mm USD forks on the India-spec model will not be much of a hassle for the brand. As for the dual-channel ABS, the lesser N160 comes equipped with the tech. Thus, it is safe to assume that the Pulsar 200 NS will also get the same.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Design

For styling, there’s not much expected to change. After all, the Pulsar 200 NS gets a very masculine design, which is just not ready to age at all. Nevertheless, new paint schemes could make their way to the existing list of 4 colour options, namely Satin Blue, Burnt Red, Metallic Pearl White, and Pewter Grey. Some reports have confirmed that the motorcycle has started reaching the dealerships, as walkaround videos have surfaced on the internet.

2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Specs

The mechanical bits will remain unchanged. We are expecting the motorcycle to become OBD2 compliant now. Powertrain will be the same 200 cc single-cylinder unit, which gets triple spark plugs with a peak power output of 624.5 PS and 18.74 Nm of max torque. It gets a 6-speed gearbox, while the dual-channel ABS will work on the braking setup comprising a 300 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc.