2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Unveiled In India: Check Price, Features, Engine, Design

The South Korean carmaker has unveiled the updated 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift in India today. The popular mid-size SUV will be available for bookings from July 14, 2023 and the prices will be announced later this year. The Kia Seltos was the first-ever product launched by the automaker in India in August 2019 and has turned 4 on the day the new car is being unveiled in India. As a token of appreciation for the current Kia Seltos owners, the deliveries will be prioritized basis a K Code, that can be generated using the Kia app. The Kia Seltos facelift comes with a host of changes, including dual connected screen, panoramic sunroof, new paint options among other things to withstand the fierce competition in the mid-size SUV space.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Design

The 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift includes a larger radiator grille with an all-new bumper up front. Around the sides, changes will be limited to new designs for alloy wheels. The tail will feature Carens-inspired tail lamps with a connected treatment. As seen in the teaser pic, it will get horizontal LED DRL, which are bigger than before.



2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Cabin

The new Kia Seltos comes with a panoramic sunroof for the first time. As the competition like Hyundai Creta are offering panoramic sunroof, Kia Seltos will also get this feature. Apart from it, the teaser shows the new Kia Seltos facelift will get a connected dual all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster, along with a new infotainment system.

Another new feature that is taking the market by storm is ADAS. Folks at Kia India have decided to not keep this feature out of the equipment list of the new Seltos. The ADAS tech will include lane-keeping assist, collision avoidance system, rear cross-traffic alert and more.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Engine

The Kia Seltos comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 160 PS and 253 NM of output. This new engine will replace the older 1.4-litre turbo-petrol from the list. Other choices of engine - the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel will be retained. There are three gearbox options to choose from - MT, AT and IVT.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift: Price & Competition

The Kia Seltos is expected to be priced Rs 10.50 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the base variant, making it immensely competitive in the segment that comprises cars like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun among many others.