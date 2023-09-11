2023 KTM Duke 390, Duke 250 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, Design, Features

KTM revealed the new-gen Duke 390, Duke 250 in the international market recently. The Austrian market, however, has been quick at gauging interest of the Indian audience, and it has now launched the new 2023 KTM Duke 390 and Duke 250 in the Indian market at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.10 lakh and Rs 2.39 lakh, respectively. These prices are ex-showroom, and the brand has started accepting orders for these motorcycles via its website and dealerships.

Super Duke Inspired Styling

Bringing more DUKENESS to each division – apart from a new metal fuel tank and high-quality surface finishes – the Gen-3 DUKE stablemates have embraced their identities, with visual differences across the range derived from the KTM SUPERDUKE. The frame is now mated to an all-new curved lightweight swingarm, contours around the right off-set rear mono-shock.

New features in the Gen-3 KTM 390 DUKE:

· WP APEX Adjustable suspension: 5-click rebound & compression adjustable front forks, 5-click rebound adjustable and 10-click preload adjustable mono-shock

· MTC with ride modes; Cornering ABS & Supermoto ABS

· Track Screen & Launch Control

· Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire, slipper Clutch

· 5” TFT display with smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation

· 800 mm seat height which optional 820 mm seat

· Larger airbox

· All-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe

· Right off-set rear mono shock

· Type-C charging port

· 2 colorways: Electronic Orange Metallic; Atlantic Blue

New features in the Gen-3 KTM 250 DUKE:

· Quickshifter+, Ride-by-wire, slipper clutch

· 5” LCD display with smartphone connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation

· 800 mm seat height which optional 820 mm seat

· Larger airbox

· All-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe

· Right off-set rear mono shock

· Type-C charging port

· 2 colorways: Electronic Orange; Ceramic White