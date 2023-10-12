2023 Tata Safari, Harrier Facelift Launch Date Revealed: Mahindra XUV700 Rival Launching On Oct 17

Tata Motors is bracing up for the launch of two new SUVs in the Indian market in the form of the Tata Safari and Harrier facelift. Based on the most recent announcement, the new SUVs will be launched on October 17. However, the bookings for the cars started last week for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It is to be noted that the Indian auto major is working to refresh its vehicle lineup in India. Before Harrier and Safari, the brand launched Tata Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts in the domestic market.

Just like Nexon, Tata Motors has overhauled the exteriors of Safari and Harrier with multiple changes. Some of the noteworthy changes include new LED DRLs covering the width of the car complemented by new grilles along with redesigned LED split headlamps. Similarly, on the rear end, the SUVs get new tail lights connected by full-width lights. Another part that gets the attention is the skid plate. Adding to it, the SUVs get new alloy wheels with 19-inch wheels on Safari and 18-inch wheels on Harrier.

Talking about the interiors, both Safari and Harrier get an extended equipment list with features like a newly designed steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and ambient lighting among other things. Adding to it, the SUVs will have dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered tailgate with gesture control.

For driver's and passengers' safety, the car gets features like cruise control, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 360-degree camera, and up to seven airbags.

Tata Safari and Harrier will have the same powertrain as the previous generation. In other words, the SUV will get a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 168 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.