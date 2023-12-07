Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Date Revealed: Here’s All About Upcoming SUV

Hyundai Creta is a hot-selling model in the company’s lineup. After all, it comes in a dozen variants and half a dozen engine-gearbox combinations. In short, there’s a Creta for every kind of buyer. The outgoing version of the SUV was launched in March 2020, right when the first wave of Covid-19 gripped the country. Nevertheless, it was the best-selling car in India for May 2020. Ever since, the Creta has secured a sweet spot on the monthly sales tally. It is now ready for a mid-life update, which will be introduced in the country on January 16 next year, and here’s all that we know about it so far.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Design

The Creta will be highly inspired by the Tucson in terms of styling. It will sport an enormously large radiator grille themed on the Parametric Jewel design language. Around the rear, the changes will include a revised tailgate with a new design for tail lamps. This time around, the tail lamps won’t be connected to each other. Alongside, a set of new alloy wheels is expected for the side profile.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Cabin

The dashboard layout of the Hyundai Creta will not sport many changes, except for the inclusions of a new 10.25-inch instrument cluster and updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Also, there will be a more premium 8-speaker Bose sound system. Possibility of new colour tones for the interior theme is high.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: ADAS

The facelifted model is already on sale in select international markets with an advanced driver assistance system. In all likelihood, it could also be seen on the India-spec model with features like adaptive cruise control, forward-collision alert, driver attention warning, lane-keeping assist, safe exit warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot collision warning and more.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Specs

Powertrain options on the forthcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will include - 1.5L NA petrol, 1.5L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel. All of these engine options will be available with automatic transmissions. The availability of manual gearboxes remains a question as of now, with iMT taking a prominent position as a replacement for stick shifters in Hyundai’s and Kia’s line-up.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Price

The final pricing will be announced on the launch date i.e. January 16th. We are expecting a hike in the prices. Therefore, taking the starting price to Rs 10.99 lakh, while the top-end trim could be priced at around Rs 20 lakh, ex-showroom.