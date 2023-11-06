2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Snapped Testing In India: Here’s Everything About It - Design, Features, Mileage, Specs, Launch Date, Price

Launched for the first time in the country in the year 2005, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a strong product in the company’s line-up. It manages to attract family car buyers and even enthusiasts. Also, the Swift is loaded with a host of features on board. The key highlight, however, remains its competitive pricing and agility. The Swift is undoubtedly the best-handling car in its segment. And therefore, it has remained a driver’s car. Now, the model is set to undergo a generation change, and the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is finally spied in India for the first time. Therefore, here’s all about it.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Design

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has just been showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show in a shade of blue with a blacked-out roof. It gets the typical Swift stance with a flat window line, merging neatly with the bonnet, and a flat roof that tapers down towards the rear. The design is all-new and makes the Swift look fresh and more sharper. The front end gets swept back headlamps with a new bumper. The car appears to be longer this time, and it gets the rear door handles in their regular position. The tail lamp's design feels familiar, but the rear bumper is altered for increased sportiness. Well, the model snapped on the test looks very similar to the example showcased in Japan. For any India-spec change to the design, we will have to wait until its launch.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Cabin

The dashboard layout is all-new on the 204 Swift unveiled at the Tokyo Motor Show. However, it features bits and pieces from other Maruti Suzuki models. The dashboard is finished in dual-tone white and black shades. A free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit is visible. The steering wheels and instrument binnacle are borrowed from the Baleno it seems. On the whole, the dashboard design looks busy. As for space, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will likely get a longer wheelbase for increased legroom and knee room. The model showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show also gets ADAS.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift - Features

The feature list on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be longer than ever. It might include a new JBL-powered sound system, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera, and an electric sunroof.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift - New Hybrid Engine

The Swift is on sale with the K12 power plant, which is a top-end-focussed motor with free-revving nature. However, reports claim that it will be replaced with the new Z12 motor that is said to be more focused on efficiency and low-end grunt. The Z12 also gets a strong-hybrid setup, and the efficiency is expected to be over 30 kmpl. Well, the arrival of the new power plant in the Indian market seems confirmed. However, the brand hasn’t revealed the power and torque figures. With the codename, we can expect the motor to displace 1200 cubic centimetres of working volume.