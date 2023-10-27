2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift To Get 3-Cyl Z-Series Engine With 30 kmpl Mileage: Design, Specs, Features, Launch Date

In the family hatchback business, the Maruti Suzuki Swift remains a strong contender. The name is quite old and prominent in the Indian market, and the Swift remains a strong seller in various foreign markets, too. The new-gen avatar of the Suzuki Swift has just been showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show in Japan. It indeed is receiving appreciation for its design and cabin layout. However, the key highlight for the new-gen model remains its powerplant. The Swift will utilise a 3-cylinder unit, codenamed Z12. Reports claim that it will replace the outgoing K12 motor. The Z12 motor is said to be more focused on efficiency and low-end grunt.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid: 30 Kmpl Mileage

The K12 power plant, however, was top-end-focussed and free-revving in nature. The Z12 also gets a strong-hybrid setup, and the efficiency is expected to be over 30 kmpl. Well, the arrival of the new power plant in the Indian market seems confirmed. However, the brand hasn’t revealed the power and torque figures. With the codename, we can expect the motor to displace 1200 cubic centimetres of working volume.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Design

The Swift concept dons a shade of blue with a blacked-out roof. It gets the typical Swift stance with a flat window line, merging neatly with the bonnet, and a flat roof that tapers down towards the rear. The design is all-new and makes the Swift look fresh and more sharper. The front-end gets swept back headlamps with a new bumper. The car appears to be longer this time, and it gets the rear door handles in their regular position. The tail lamps design feels familiar, but the rear bumper is altered for increased sportiness.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Cabin

The dashboard layout is all-new, however, it features bits and pieces from other Maruti Suzuki models. The dashboard is finished in dual-tone white and black shades. A free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit is visible. The steering wheels and instrument binnacle are borrowed from the Baleno it seems. On the whole, the dashboard design looks busy. As for space, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift will likely get a longer wheelbase for increased legroom and knee room. The model showcased at the Tokyo Motor Show also gets ADAS.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Features

The feature list on the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift will be longer than ever. It might include a new JBL powered sound system, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto & Apple Carplay, ventilated front seats, 360-degree parking camera, and an electric sunroof.