2024 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched With TWO New Colours: Check Pics

Royal Enfield has introduced new colours for its Bullet 350 motorcycle. These new colours are part of the Military Silver edition. Now, the Bullet 350 comes in two special shades: Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed. These bikes are priced at Rs 1,79,000, which is a bit more expensive than the basic models.

What's Special About the Military Silver Edition?

The Military Silver edition stands out because of its unique design. Both colour options have hand-painted lines (pinstripes) on the sides and the top of the fuel tank, making the bike look more stylish. These pinstripes are also on the side panels. For safety, the Military Silver models have a 300mm brake disc at the front and a 153mm drum brake at the back, with single-channel ABS.

Different Editions and Their Prices

The 2024 Bullet 350 is now available in four versions:

Bullet Military

Bullet Military Silver (new)

Bullet Standard

Bullet Black Gold

Except for the base Bullet Military, all other variants have hand-painted pinstripes. The prices for these models in Delhi are:

Military Red / Military Black: Rs 1,73,562

New Military SilverRed / SilverBlack: Rs 1,79,000

Standard - Maroon / Black: Rs 1,97,436

Black Gold: Rs 2,15,801

The top model, Black Gold, is more expensive than the base model by Rs 42,239. It has extra features like a rear disc brake with dual-channel ABS, a darker engine and exhaust, 3D badges, and a headlight visor. However, the new Military Silver Edition seems more budget-friendly for Bullet fans, considering its price and unique design.

Other Bike Launches and Updates

Apart from the Bullet 350 update, there have been other new bike launches and unveilings:

Performance of the Bullet 350

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 remains the same in terms of mechanics. It is powered by a J-series 349cc engine that meets BS6.2 standards and offers 20.2PS and 27Nm. It has a 5-speed transmission. The Bullet 350 is known for its performance, and the new colours add to its appeal.