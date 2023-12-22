2024 Triumph Daytona 660 Teased, Official Debut On Jan 9: Design, Specs, Features, Launch Date

Triumph has recently launched the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 motorcycles in the Indian market. The brand is also focusing on its 660cc range, with the platform spawning a roadster and a sports-tourer - Trident and Tiger Sport. The British motorcycle manufacturer is now all set to take things in a new direction. The 660cc range will include a super-sport motorcycle. Consequently, it marks the arrival of one of the highly-celebrated and now much-anticipated nameplate - Daytona. The all-new Triumph Daytona 660 will break covers on January 9.

Triumph Daytona 660: Design

In terms of aesthetics, the Daytona 660 will sport a full fairing with dual headlamp setup. The design will be on the lines of the last-gen Daytona. However, the new-gen model is expected to be designed more like a sports tourer. The overall design will be sharp with a substantial amount of bulk attached to it for an imposing presence. The small DRL that was earlier seen in between the headlamps is seen missing on the teaser. The teaser further reveals underbelly cowling sporting a ‘660’ decal.

Triumph Daytona 660: Specs

The Daytona could possibly be utilising the Trident 660’s platform in a slightly modified form for a sharper steering angle. The 660 cc, triple-cylinder engine will boast a peak power output of 80 bhp and 64 Nm of peak torque. The tuning could possibly be changed for an aggressive throttle response.

Triumph Daytona 660: Features

The rear subframe of the chassis will be revised, and we are expecting the new Daytona 660 to be equipped with an all-new swingarm. The suspension duties will be performed by USD forks on the front and mono-shock at the rear-end. Tyres will measure 17-inch on both ends and a twin rotor setup while a single-disc will be used on the rear. Along with a bi-directional quickshifter, the Daytona 660 will boast of two riding modes - road and rain.

Triumph Daytona 660: Price & Launch Date

It is certain that Triumph will bring the Daytona 660 to the Indian market. Expect the launch to happen in the second half of 2024. It could carry an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.99 lakh.