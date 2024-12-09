2024 TVS MotoSoul: New 2025 Ronin Unveil, Thrilling Races, Custom Bike Showcases And More – Details

2024 TVS MotoSoul: TVS Motor Company, one of the largest 2-wheeler companies in the world, has unveiled its all-new Ronin during the recently concluded TVS MotoSoul 4.0. The TVS MotoSoul, one of the popular motorcycle festivals in India, concluded on 8 December, at Vagator, Goa. The two-day event was packed with thrilling races, custom bike showcases, new unveils, and electrifying music performances.

New Unveil - All New TVS Ronin

On the final day of the festival, the new and refreshed 2025 TVS RONIN was unveiled. The updated bike comes in two striking new colors—Glacier Silver and Charcoal Ember—replacing the older Delta Blue and Stargaze Black. It will be available in three variants.

These vibrant hues, combined with new graphics, add a modern twist to the Ronin’s retro design. For the first time, the mid-variant of the TVS Ronin is now equipped with dual-channel ABS, enhancing safety and stability.

Thrilling Races

The festival featured high-adrenaline motorsport events that thrilled spectators. Riders competed in flat track and dirt races, obstacle challenges, motocross-fit events, and precision-based Gymkhana contests.

Stunt performances and a slow race added even more excitement. These events showcased the skill and passion of riders, pushing the limits of their abilities. An international media ride was also hosted.

Collaboration With GIVI

TVS announced a partnership with GIVI, a global leader in motorcycle luggage systems. As part of the collaboration, custom-designed frames and mounts will be developed specifically for TVS bikes, enhancing both practicality and riding enjoyment.

Community Engagement & Recognitions

During the event, attendees interacted with TVS Racing champions and participated in panel discussions. The event also honored FMSCI personnel for their contributions to Indian motorsports.

The festival’s entertainment lineup was equally impressive. Music duo Vishal-Shekhar rocked the stage, while DJ Gurbax kept the energy alive. Other attractions included tattoo art, gaming zones, and lounge music, creating a lively atmosphere.

Commenting on the last day of the festival, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS MotoSoul 2024, with its theme ‘Feel the Adrenaline, Feel the Inspiration, Feel the Groove,’ has been a true celebration of passion, creativity, and community."

"With every edition, we aim to elevate the spirit of motorcycling, offering exciting experiences for riders and enthusiasts alike. It is inspiring to see the motorcycling community thrive, and we remain dedicated to creating unique experiences that strengthen the bond between man and machine,” he added.

TVS MotoSoul 4.0 ended on a high note, leaving biking enthusiasts with unforgettable memories. It celebrated innovation, community, and the unbreakable bond between riders and their machines.