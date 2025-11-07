2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched In India - Check Price, Features And More

New Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak Launched In India: Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak in India, a high-performance version of the Multistrada V4. It is priced at Rs 36.17 lakh (ex-showroom), making it about Rs 5.5 lakh more expensive than the Multistrada V4 S.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Engine

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak is powered by the same 1,158cc V4 Granturismo engine used in other Multistrada models. It produces 170 hp at 10,750rpm and 123.8 Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. The engine is E20 fuel-compliant and comes with the advanced cylinder deactivation system, which shuts down the rear cylinders at low speeds to improve efficiency.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Race Mode

The Pikes Peak variant comes with an exclusive Race mode that gives sharper throttle response and reduces the intervention from traction and wheelie control systems. It also includes a titanium Akrapovic exhaust as standard. For the braking, it uses a 330mm front disc with Brembo Stylema calipers and a 280mm rear disc.

Ducati Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak: Hardware

One of the biggest highlights is the Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension, which automatically adjusts based on the rider’s style. The bike also gets 17-inch forged wheels with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres, giving it a sharper and more agile feel compared to the standard Multistrada’s 19-inch setup. It also features a single-sided swingarm, enhancing its sporty look.

Ducati has tweaked the frame for more dynamic handling. The steering head angle is 25.75 degrees, compared to 24.5 degrees on the standard V4. The foot pegs are placed higher and further back, and the handlebars are lower and narrower, giving a more aggressive riding position.

The Pikes Peak gets Ducati’s advanced electronic suite, including radar-based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), and Blind Spot Detection (BSD).