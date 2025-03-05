2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India At Rs 29.99 Lakh — Features & Specifications

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 Launched In India: Ducati launched the 2025 Panigale V4 in India at a starting price of Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated superbike comes with several design, electronic, and performance upgrades, making it faster and safer. First unveiled internationally last year, the new Panigale V4 is now available in India. It is available in two variants: V4 and V4S, priced at Rs 29.99 lakh and Rs 36.50 lakh, respectively.

The new model features a redesigned chassis and swingarm, along with sharper fairing to make it look sharper. It borrows a lot of design elements from MotoGP. It also gets large, functional winglets and a revised fuel tank.

With these changes, the new Panigale V4 looks more sportier than before. Ducati has improved the ergonomics, providing more space for the rider and better foot positioning. Additionally, the new design offers increased ground clearance, essential for Indian roads.

Premium components include fully adjustable Ohlins NPX-30 pressurized forks, a TTX36 rear monoshock, Brembo Hypure brake calipers, and more. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with disc brakes on both ends. A TFT instrument cluster provides access to multiple electronic aids.

The Panigale V4 offers multiple power modes—Full, High, Medium, and Low—along with ride modes, traction control, slide control, wheelie control, and launch control. Over 70 sensors monitor various aspects of the bike.

At its heart is a 1,103cc V4 liquid-cooled engine, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Ducati’s new Quick Shift 2.0 enhances gear changes with an angular position sensor and an improved shift rod, making transitions quicker and smoother. The engine generates 214 bhp and 121 Nm.