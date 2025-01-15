2025 Honda Dio Launched At Rs 74,930: Check Out What’s New

2025 Honda Dio Details: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the updated Dio at a starting price of Rs 74,930 (ex-showroom). This makes it around Rs 1,500 costlier than the outgoing model. The scooter is available in two variants: STD and DLX, with the DLX priced at Rs 85,648 (ex-showroom).

Bookings for the new Dio began yesterday at Honda's authorized dealerships across India, and deliveries are expected to start later this month. While the design and mechanics remain mostly unchanged, the scooter now comes with a few upgraded features.

2025 Honda Dio: What’s New?

The 2025 Dio retains the 110cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which is now updated to meet OBD2B emission norms. It delivers the same output of 7.8 bhp and 9.03 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox. The idle start/stop system continues to offer improved fuel efficiency though Honda hasn’t disclosed exact mileage figures yet.

The new model introduces a 4.2-inch TFT digital display, offering essential information like mileage, trip meters, an Eco indicator, and distance-to-empty. Additional updates include a USB-C charging port and halogen headlamps and taillamps. Alloy wheels are offered exclusively with the top-end DLX variant.

The Dio’s design remains unchanged. Buyers can choose from five color options: Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Igneous Black + Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Mat Marvel Blue, and Mat Axis Gray Metallic.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The 2025 Dio represents the perfect fusion of innovation, style, and technology. Its OBD2B-compliant engine not only meets the latest emission norms but also ensures exceptional performance and fuel efficiency.”