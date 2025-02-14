Honda Silently Launches THIS New Affordable Bike - Best Alternative To Hero Super Splendor?

2025 Honda Shine 125: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the updated Shine 125 in two variants – Drum and Disc – priced at Rs 84,493 and Rs 89,245 (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. The 2025 Honda Shine 125 comes in six color options: Decent Blue Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Geny Gray Metallic, and Rebel Red Metallic.

In terms of features, the new Shine 125 is equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster that provides essential ride information such as real-time mileage, gear position, distance to empty, service due indicator, and an Eco indicator. To enhance rider convenience, Honda has also added a USB Type-C charging port.

A major update has been made to the engine. It is now powered by a 123.94cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that complies with OBD-2B emission norms. Paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, this engine delivers 10.63PS of power and 11Nm of torque. Additionally, it comes with an idle start-stop system and ACG (Alternating Current Generator) starter.

The suspension setup remains unchanged. The Shine 125 continues to feature conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-shock absorbers with a five-step preload adjustment at the rear. The bike rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, now fitted with a wider 90-section tubeless rear tyre for better stability.

The disc variant comes with a 240mm front disc brake, while the drum variant gets a 130mm front drum brake. Both variants feature a 130mm rear drum brake with CBS (Combined Braking System) for added safety. It will take on Hero Super Splendor, one of the popular mass-market bikes in India.

Commenting on the launch of the OBD2B Shine 125, Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “We are happy to announce the launch of OBD2B-compliant Shine 125. Since its debut in 2006, the Shine has remained the most loved motorcycle in its segment, earning the trust of millions of Indian customers. Over the years, it has consistently set new standards for performance, comfort, and reliability.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, HMSI, said, “With the latest OBD2B compliant engine and a host of new features like a fully digital instrument cluster, Idling stop system, and USB C-type charging port, the new Shine 125 enhances convenience and practicality for Indian customers.”